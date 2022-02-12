ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl LVI Score Predictions: Rams vs Bengals

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 2 days ago

Schuyler Callihan: Rams 31, Bengals 27

There's no better way to end what has been a season full of unbelievable finishes then having another unbelievable ending in the biggest game of them all, the Super Bowl. This will be a very low-scoring first half but after Eminem, Snoop Dogg and company do their thing at halftime, we're going to see score after score after score in an exciting back and forth second half. Over the last two weeks, my gut says this is the Bengals year. For whatever reason, it just feels like they are destined to win the Super Bowl out of nowhere. That said, I just can't get myself to pick the Bengals. The Rams defense is loaded with talent at every level, but most importantly, the front seven. Cincinnati's offensive line is really bad and at some point Joe Burrow is not going to be able to make plays without protection. Rams win it with back-to-back scores in the final five minutes.

Tyler Ball: Bengals 27, Rams 24

This will be a battle on all sides of the ball for both teams. For the Bengals, it could come down to a field goal with rookie kicker Evan “The Marksmen” McPherson. McPherson has come in the clutch big time for the Bengals in both regular and post season games. While the battle will be a shoot out between QB and WR duos Joe Burrow/Ja’Marr Chase and Matthew Stafford/Cooper Kupp, both defenses will need to play a very strong balance of cautious for deep passes as well as the short screens. The Rams should not sleep on the Bengals run game, their offensive line has deceptive skills for opening gaps for big runs on 3rd and short. This should be one of the best Super Bowl matchups with first time QBs in the Tom Brady era.

Jeff Haseley: Rams 28, Bengals 20

Joe Burrow and the Bengals ascension from worst to first is a nice story but the clock is going to strike 12 and the Bengals will be left wondering what happened to the team that made it this far into the postseason. A late touchdown by Cincinnati will make it respectable but by and large, the Rams will dominate this game with a strong offense and effective defense, especially their pass rush. Look for Cincinnati to hang early on with short, high-percentage passes, but when Burrow tries to unleash a deeper dropback to convert third and longs, the Rams defense will be able to answer the bell thus thwarting the chances for a Bengals scoring drive. On the other side of the ball, look for Los Angeles to develop an affinity for the pass. Neither team is likely to run well and both should employ many 11-personnel formations. The Rams have too many weapons even without Tyler Higbee in this game. Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr, and Van Jefferson should see plenty of opportunities in this game, each having their moment in the sun. We'll see plenty of Joe Burrow's passing prowess in the game, especially in the second half, but it will be too little too late for the Bengals. The Rams win with a solid effort on both sides of the ball, 28-20.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Snoop Dogg
profootballnetwork.com

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agents 2022: Jessie Bates III and C.J. Uzomah highlight the list

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL this season. While many assumed some positive regression with Joe Burrow returning and Ja’Marr Chase in-house, few believed the team would compete in the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl. Regardless of the outcome of their game against the Rams, the Bengals have quite a few free agents to make decisions on in the 2022 offseason.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Bengals 27#Wr
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
Popculture

Matthew Stafford Sends Emotional Message to Lions Fans After Leading Rams to Super Bowl Win

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

See the inactives for Super Bowl 2022 between LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams come into Super Bowl 56 with relatively healthy teams after a long season. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is out and replaced on the roster in the biggest loss for the NFC Champions, but running back Darrell Henderson is back. Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah suffered a knee injury two weeks ago in the AFC title game but is active for Sunday's game.
NFL
FOX Sports

Bengals suffer effects of late whistles in Super Bowl loss

The Los Angeles Rams' final drive of the 2021-22 season was one that will never be forgotten. But for many onlookers, L.A. owes the referees a portion of the Lombardi Trophy, considering a few crucial whistles came during some of the game's most critical moments. One notable whistle was blown...
NFL
On3.com

ESPN analyst makes horrifying comparison for Joe Burrow's career trajectory

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the NFL by storm this season, especially in the postseason. But Burrow has consistently been beaten up throughout his career. The Bengals have had issues on the offensive line for each of Burrow’s first two seasons. On Monday, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said that Burrow could be on the Andrew Luck track if the Bengals can’t fix their issues on the offensive front.
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
108
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy