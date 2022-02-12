Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — James Harden arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday after the Sixers acquired the former MVP in a trade package headlined by Ben Simmons. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey posted Harden’s arrival on his social media accounts.
🏆 pic.twitter.com/hRhkJIfWNe
— Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) February 12, 2022
it’s a BEAUTIFUL day in Philadelphia!
welcome, @JHarden13. 😁 pic.twitter.com/b9X6gfWC7y
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 12, 2022
The Sixers also got Paul Millsap in the deal and sent Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to Brooklyn.
Even though Harden is now in Philadephia, he’s not playing in the Sixers’ game Saturday night against the Cleveland...
