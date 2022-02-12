ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Does the 2022 Ram 1500 Have a Dodge Engine?

By Henry Cesari
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dodge used to make trucks. The Dodge Ram pickups were a legendary line of trucks until Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA) split Dodge and Ram apart for the 2010 model year. Today, you can get the Ram 1500 with the same engines you find in Dodge muscle cars. But you can also...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
CARS
Motor1.com

Wild 2004 Chevy Silverado Double Dually Pickup Can Be Yours For $65k

For the record, Cadillac did offer a pickup truck in 2004. The Escalade EXT was a dressed-up version of the Chevrolet Avalanche, but this ain't no Avalanche. It's not a Cadillac either, but when you stick a massive hydraulic bed behind a crew cab and give it ten (yes, ten) wheels, you may as well reach for the stars. And we haven't even mentioned the 1,400-horsepower engine under the hood yet.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Viper Red 1966 Chevy Impala Is Impossible To Ignore

The fifth-generation Impala is undoubtedly one of the most iconic cars to ever hit the American automotive performance market because of its instantly recognizable style and passion for power. Under the hood was a wide variety of engine options ranging from smaller 300+ ci V8s to gigantic 454 ci power plants. These options gave us a fantastic power range which went up to over 400 horsepower in the larger V8s. Upon its initial release, one year that was particularly revered in the automotive community was the 1966 production model, which had a very similar style to the Chevelle and virtually cemented the Chevy A-body platform as one of the most outstanding designs all-time in automotive engineering. But, of course, the importance of all of this storytelling is to get you ready for a specific car whose reputation for performance and style far exceeds any other to this day.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1967 Dodge Coronet Wipes The Floor With Modern Mopar

This car was able to devastate a modern Challenger Scat Pack with little more than a higher gear ratio and a whole lot of skill. The Dodge Coronet is one of America's favorite classic cars because of its reputation for being one of Dodge's first muscle cars as the predecessor to the Challenger. This legendary status was earned over decades of kicking tail and taking names on the drag strip. While many Mopar fans originally went for the 440 ci V8, some extraordinary car enthusiasts had the chance to equip the famous 426 ci Hemi V8 engine. That powerhouse was underrated at just 426 horsepower, but it has been proven to push out nearly 500 horsepower on the dyno. Without a doubt, this powerhouse was a masterpiece of '60s technological innovation which eventually came to a sad end with the oil crisis and increasing rarity of materials. Of course, we all know what happened next when the Chrysler Hemi was revived and used in modern cars like the Charger and Challengers. This has left many enthusiasts wondering which of the two eras of the Hemi V8 is better. Today, we will find the answer.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ram 1500#Diesel Engine#Dodge Ram#Ram Trucks#Vehicles#Fiat#Fca#Hemi#The 3 6 L Pentsastar V6#Mopar#Chrysler#Pentagon#Trx#Hellcat#Charger#Racing Technology
Motorious

1958 Chevy Apache Truck Is A Fantastic Utility For Your Collection

This is possibly the coolest classic truck to hit the road in recent years as it boasts plenty of performance and style to match. Classic Chevrolet trucks are the most incredible vehicles on the used and collector cars market because of the vast engine options, classic style, and crazy color schemes. These steel-bodied masterpieces have shot up in popularity over the last few years because of the growing interest in vintage automobiles. Trucks are particularly effective vehicles as they combine the utility of a truck with the style and antiquity of a classic car. This particular truck is a fantastic vehicle for any automotive enthusiast who seeks a little more carrying capacity and performance while still providing plenty of benefits of a classic car.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Bel Air Is Being Offered With No Reserve

This wonderful vehicle is one of the best cars to ever come out of the Chevy production line and now it could be yours!. The classic Chevrolet lineup is consistent with many iconic performance models that have been cemented into the minds and hearts of automotive enthusiasts around the globe. You'll typically find plenty of Camaros and classic trucks of these vehicles, but there is one specific kind of vehicle that we hear a lot about. The Chevy Tri-Five has insanely unique styling, vast engine options, and crazy color schemes. Regarded as a precursor to the days of luxury muscle cars of the 1960s, these '50s powerhouses were legends in street racing and daily driving situations. So what makes these vehicles such an excellent purchase for us car enthusiasts who sport a passion for acting in a classic Chevy package?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Chevy Cancels The LS7 Crate Engine

First, Chevrolet Performance discontinued the LT5 V8 crate engine with its 6.2-liter goodness back in September of last year. Now, it’s giving the mighty LS7 the ax. It’s a sad time to see such a legend put out to pasture and we’re sure people who were planning on throwing this into the perfect build are scrambling to get theirs before they’re gone.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1971 Chevy Nova SS Pulled Out Of A Shipping Container

This incredible car was built by the current owner nearly six year ago and is now ready for another revitalization. The second-generation Chevy Nova is widely considered the ultimate collectors' car within the automotive enthusiast community for the vast engine options, reputation on the drag strip, and classic '70s styling. Without a doubt, the Nova is one of the most iconic American muscle cars ever to hit the American asphalt. Unfortunately, the older age of these cars, combined with the lower production numbers than some of their competitors, makes them pretty hard to find compared to some of the Camaros and Mustangs at the time. So it's cool to see a dedicated builder take it upon themselves to restore and modify one of these rare beasts to keep the Nova spirit alive. That is precisely what is happening with this particular vehicle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Next-Gen Ford Mustang Could Get Manual With No Clutch

The Ford Mustang is and always has been an ode to affordable and accessible performance, but it needs to come up with some new tricks if it is to beat the Dodge Challenger and regain its sales crown. Fortunately, a new Mustang is on the way. Bearing the internal code S650, we've spotted the new pony car being developed for the 2024 model year and confirmed that it will offer the Coyote V8 once again. Sure, that's not a new engine, but perhaps the transmission it's connected to will be. A new patent has been uncovered by Muscle Cars & Trucks, and it details an automatic transmission that is meant to simulate a manual gearbox's feel.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Deep dive: How the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06's V-8 makes 670 naturally aspirated horsepower

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V-8 making 670 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, making it the world's most powerful V-8 without forced induction, found in a production car. As this explainer from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) shows, that's partly down to some 19th century physics know-how.
CARS
gmauthority.com

This Giant Rollerskate Car Is Powered By A Chevy 350 V8: Video

The instantly recognizable Chevy 350 V8-powered Rollerskate Car, which was conceived by renowned custom car build Jay Ohrberg, is the subject of a recent video put together by popular automotive YouTube channel Barcroft Cars. Many of our readers will likely have no idea who Ohrberg is, but we can pretty...
CARS
Road & Track

This 1000-HP Ram 1500 TRX Has Two Turbos and a Supercharger

The Ram 1500 TRX is one of the most ridiculous vehicles on sale today. Thanks to a widened track, flared fenders, and a set of massive off-road tires, it's supremely imposing on the road. Under the hood sits a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V-8 that makes more than enough power for any sane individual. But for some people, the lone supercharger isn't enough.
CARS
Motorious

6X6 TRX Deemed ‘The Warlord’ By Apocalypse Sells For Big Bucks

This truck is possibly one of the most in-depth builds in custom truck history, and it's fantastic!. It's safe to say that whether you're a fan of Dodge, Chevy, or Ford, we can all agree on one excellent performance truck, the Ram TRX. This ridiculous American utility vehicle design masterpiece showed everyone what a real truck is with a massive 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that boasted 707 horsepower. Along with the substantial power gains, Ram owners everywhere were excited to show the Raptor boys what the Dodge brand is capable of. This even goes as far as to have an emblem of a T-Rex eating a Velociraptor under the hood of the massive Rams. However, if you think that you've brought the craziest Truck on the market with the TRX, then you may have to think again.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Ram Power in the Wilderness: Exploring the Ram 1500 TRX

Extreme off-road driving has finally met its match. Ram has dumped the Hellcat engine into the half-ton Ram 1500 and added the TRX name to the mix. This souped-up, lifted-up, and revved-up truck is ready to tackle any trail you find. All you’ve got to do is point the front of this Ram truck where you want to go and hit the accelerator that will take you to your next adventure.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray Losing Key Feature

There are some things in this world that simply can't be avoided despite best efforts. This is one of them. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is set to lose its rear park assist feature due to one very familiar and frustrating reason: the semiconductor chip shortage. The news today comes from the folks at the Corvette Action Center, so we're confident the information is legitimate.
CARS
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

70K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy