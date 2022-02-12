Does the 2022 Ram 1500 Have a Dodge Engine?

This truck is possibly one of the most in-depth builds in custom truck history, and it's fantastic!. It's safe to say that whether you're a fan of Dodge, Chevy, or Ford, we can all agree on one excellent performance truck, the Ram TRX. This ridiculous American utility vehicle design masterpiece showed everyone what a real truck is with a massive 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that boasted 707 horsepower. Along with the substantial power gains, Ram owners everywhere were excited to show the Raptor boys what the Dodge brand is capable of. This even goes as far as to have an emblem of a T-Rex eating a Velociraptor under the hood of the massive Rams. However, if you think that you've brought the craziest Truck on the market with the TRX, then you may have to think again.
