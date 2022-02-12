New York Giants add two linebacker coaches among five moves

LOS ANGELES — They may not be as recognizable as some of the names being floated for the jobs — Rob Ryan and Bryan Cox, for example — but the two young linebackers coaches hired by the Giants certainly are familiar enough to head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
New York Giants fans will hate part of this story about new defensive line coach Andre Patterson, because it will re-open festering wounds about past organizational mistakes. Those same fans will likely love part of this story for what it could mean about the future of the Giants’ defensive line.
The Cincinnati Bengals were pacing to hit halftime of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams without a single penalty called against them. Then Vernon Hargreaves came onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate. No typos there. Hargreaves, inactive and on the sidelines, ran onto the field to...
In just Year 2 of his NFL career, Joe Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. There’s no question that he has what it takes to be a truly special quarterback. However, Burrow understands that more work needs to be done in order for him to...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing an uncertain situation at the quarterback position in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, and they may try to replace the future Hall of Famer with another star. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Bucs are...
Former Michigan and NFL star running back Tyrone Wheatley is about to return to the NFL as an assistant coach. The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Wheatley as running backs coach, sources tell On3. Wheatley has been the coach at Morgan State since 2019 after serving as running backs...
The Minnesota Vikings plan on hiring Mike Pettine to incoming head coach Kevin O'Connell's staff, according to a report Sunday morning by Tom Pelissero. O'Connell's expected cabinet of assistants already includes Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, but Pettine will also work with the unit and give O'Connell a former NFL head coach on staff, according to Pelissero.
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There is now a household name on the Broncos’ coaching staff. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett (not a household name in Broncos Country until he was hired 2 1/2 weeks ago) is finalizing a deal with one of his favorite offensive assistants, Tyrone Wheatley, to be the team’s new running backs coach.
It’s officially Super Bowl Sunday. Most years, that would mean legendary Tom Brady is getting ready to play in the game. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won seven of them, after all. But Brady, 44, is now retired. The Buccaneers lost to the Rams...
On paper in February, the Minnesota Vikings are fairly set at wide receiver, employing Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette at positions WR1 through WR4. Plus, Irv Smith Jr. will return, bolstering the pass-catching corps. For a Mike Zimmer team, that’s plenty of passing-game playmakers. But Zimmer...
Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
It appears that offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell won’t be the only member of the Rams’ offensive coaching staff who will be heading to Minnesota once Super Bowl LVI is in the books. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips is expected...
Cooper Kupp's 11-yard touchdown catch from Matthew Stafford had some historical significance to it, as the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver caught his 21st touchdown of the season (including postseason). Kupp became just the third player in NFL history to have 21 touchdown receptions in a season, joining Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.
Deshea Townsend, a two-time Super Bowl champion as a player, has changed his mind about joining the Vikings as defensive backs coach and will instead become a Jacksonville Jaguars assistant. Bryant McFadden, a good friend of Townsend’s and a former teammate of his on the Pittsburgh Steelers, wrote by text...
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially hiring of Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell as their defensive coordinator on Friday, according to ESPN's Field Yates, handing Caldwell the keys to a defense for the first time in his coaching career. The Jaguars are expected to announce Caldwell's hiring once their...
The Vikings have not yet officially announced that Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is their new head coach, though that is set to happen this week. But O’Connell has filled another position on his coaching staff. According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Vikings are hiring Brian Angelichio...
One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive and special teams assistant Cody Grimm is following former Bucs inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell to Jacksonville. After Caldwell was hired as the Jaguars' defensive coordinator, Greg Auman of The Athletic reported on Friday that Grimm will join Caldwell and new head coach Doug Pederson's staff as Jacksonville's safeties coach.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a spot to fill on his coaching staff. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “The #Cardinals are hiring Matt Burke as their defensive line coach, per source. Burke -- the former #Dolphins DC -- spent last season with the #Jets in a game-management role.”
