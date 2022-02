ARCHER LODGE – A quick-thinking neighbor spotted flames shooting from the chimney of the house next door Saturday afternoon and was able to alert the residents inside the Buffalo Road home to call 9-1-1. Northside Fire Department fire fighters quickly brought the blaze under control but continued to spray water down the overheated chimney and ensure there was no fire extension into the roof and attic of the older wood-framed house.

