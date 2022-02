Once again the high standard was on show at Players Championship 3 with Damon Heta and Michael Van Gerwen leading the way. Heta produced his highest effort of 109 against Mighty Mike to dump him out before losing in the final to Joe Cullen. While Van Gerwen hit a 107 average in the latter stages to see off Niels Zonneveld to sit second.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO