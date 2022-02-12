With Rudy Gobert still out, Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike form a formidable tag team for the Jazz

The Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets, 135-101, on Monday night at Vivint Arena, extending their winning streak to six games. In Rudy Gobert’s return, after missing nine games with a left calf strain, the three-time All-Star center looked like he hadn’t missed a second and immediately made everyone remember why he’s a three-time All-Star and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. An impressive plus-19 in 22 minutes, he finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists. We all know what Gobert can do and how good he is, but sometimes that kind of talent can be totally taken for granted. What I mean is that Gobert makes everything that he does on the court look so easy, but what he does is not easy at all. Creating space and setting hard screens and pushing around bodies and posting up in a way that collapses defenses and defending in a way that impacts multiple actions and then has ripple effects is not easy, but Gobert somehow makes it look like every player should be able to do what he does.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO