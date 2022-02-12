ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton beats Leeds 3-0, moves away from EPL relegation zone

Cover picture for the articleLIVERPOOL, England -- Everton claimed just its second win since September in the English Premier League by beating Leeds 3-0 to move five points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday. Goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon steered Everton to victory in its first home league...

