Everton beats Leeds 3-0, moves away from EPL relegation zone

Following the euphoria of Everton’s thumping 4-1 FA cup triumph over Brentford at Goodison Park, came the let-down of a sluggish and passive loss to Newcastle United on the road just three days later. Of course, there were mitigating circumstances for that poor performance last Tuesday. Frank Lampard had stuck with the same team, except for changes required by injury or illness, which is understandable, but possibly asking too much physically and having to use two substitutions in the first half due to players picking up knocks was disruptive, limiting the boss’ capacity to make tactical shifts. No doubt many fans could have been thinking “oh, here we go again” as the same old problems of sloppy play, nervy defending and a lack of mental toughness reared their ugly heads once more. Was this a signal that the new man’s honeymoon period was over already?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO