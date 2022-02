Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (2/15/22) The Clippers, who just suffered a massive loss with Norman Powell’s foot injury, will take on the best team in basketball on Tuesday night at Footprint Center. Los Angeles can’t seem to catch a break, despite making so many of the “right” moves. Norman Powell was a fantastic addition and proved that, averaging 21 points, four assists, and three rebounds on a 48/43/85 shooting split in his first three games with the Clippers. Unfortunately, Los Angeles will be forced to continue its injury-riddled season without him, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George. The Clippers have dropped three of their past four games but will try to beat the seemingly unbeatable Suns at home.

