Tee Pee Records mainstays The Atomic Bitchwax and recent Ripple Music signees Valley of the Sun are set to tour together for a 15-date run next month. It’s the kind of stint that, for either band, one would hardly blink at three years ago, but in the context of our times, feels a bit more like boldly going on a touring route where just because they’ve gone there before doesn’t mean the planet hasn’t changed. I’m sorry. Trying to shoehorn a Star Trek reference in here in light of the Talosians on the poster and I’ll admit it’s a long road, getting from there to here.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO