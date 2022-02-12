ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

COVID-19 cases at Lehigh stay manageable

By Clare Fonstein
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLehigh removed the 25-person indoor gathering limit in response to low COVID-19 case counts. As of Feb. 12, there are 53 active COVID-19 cases among students living on or off campus, according...

