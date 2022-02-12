ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why I Sold Disney And Bought This Better Stock Instead

Today, I want to tell you about...

Benzinga

This Theme Park Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Since 1959, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has entertained millions of families, and over the last year, has been the home of marked returns for investors. Since February 2021, SeaWorld stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Motley Fool

Why Disney Stock Climbed Today

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) rose 3.4% on Thursday after the entertainment colossus delivered surprisingly strong results in its theme park and streaming businesses. Disney's revenue surged 34% year over year to $21.8 billion in its fiscal 2022 first quarter, which ended on Jan. 1. Adjusted earnings per share, in turn, soared 231% to $1.06. Both figures came in above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for revenue and adjusted per-share profits of $20.9 billion and $0.63, respectively.
MarketWatch

Disney's stock surge is why Dow futures are positive

Shares of Walt Disney Co. shot up 8.1% in premarket trading toward a three-month high, and accounted for all of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's early gain, after the media entertainment and theme park company reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations by wide margins. The stock's implied price gain would add about 79 points to the Dow's price, while Dow futures rose 77 points, or 0.2%. Disney's stock had tumbled 15.6% over the past three months through Wednesday, which made the the 2nd-worst Dow performer over that time, behind only the 25.9% decline in Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares over that time. The Dow has eased 0.9% the past three months.
FXStreet.com

Walt Disney Stock News and Forecast: Why were DIS earnings so good?

Disney stock closed 3% higher on Wednesday before releasing earnings. DIS earnings beat on top and bottom lines. Disney shares spike in Thursday's premarket session. Walt Disney (DIS) reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday, and investors were not let down. The stock is currently trading at $158.65 in Thursday's premarket as the shares react strongly to a positive earnings release.
Benzinga

American Express And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

The annual inflation rate in the US increased to 7.5% in January, the highest level since February 1982 and well above analysts' estimates of 7.3%. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the...
Motley Fool

Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock Instead of NFTs in 2022

NFTs are trendy, but it's still unclear what makes one token more valuable than another. InMode is a rapidly growing aesthetic device business that's profitable and valued at a bargain. InMode will probably retain and expand its value better than most NFTs will. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are among the hottest...
Benzinga

Why Disney Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader communication services sector, including Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), are trading higher as stocks rebound following a steep selloff over the past month, which was driven by concerns of Fed policy tightening going into 2022. The broader market has been pressured during the month...
CinemaBlend

As Disney+ Adds More Star Wars And Marvel Shows, It Looks Like A Price Increase Is Being Planned

Disney+ has become a massively popular streaming service in a comparatively short period of time. A number of factors contribute to this. The Disney brand name, and the broadly popular content that comes with it, is obviously a huge part of why people want Disney+. Brand new original series from franchises like Marvel and Star Wars have made Disney+ a destination as well, but on top of that there is the fact that Disney+ is a comparatively inexpensive service. Though it seems likely we could see another price increase for Disney+ coming as early as next year.
TheStreet

Walt Disney Has a New Way to Make Even More Money

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report operates its Florida theme parks like a discount airline. The basic price of admission goes up or down based on demand and buying a ticket gets you in the door and that's it. If you want any extras -- everything from food to the ability to cut the line at popular rides -- you will pay extra.
Fatherly

Weird History! Your Kid’s Favorite Chips Were Invented at Disneyland

Ask someone what the happiest place on Earth is and they will probably say something about Disney. Disneyland has had that tagline associated with their park forever and for many people who have visited the parks, some of whom are bonafide superfans who are so into Disney that they’ll stand for hours in line to buy novelty merch like popcorn buckets, the phrase holds true. Now we’ve learned a new fact about Disneyland that solidifies the tagline even further – apparently, our favorite snack was invented there!
