Why I Sold Disney And Bought This Better Stock Instead

Shares of Walt Disney Co. shot up 8.1% in premarket trading toward a three-month high, and accounted for all of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's early gain, after the media entertainment and theme park company reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations by wide margins. The stock's implied price gain would add about 79 points to the Dow's price, while Dow futures rose 77 points, or 0.2%. Disney's stock had tumbled 15.6% over the past three months through Wednesday, which made the the 2nd-worst Dow performer over that time, behind only the 25.9% decline in Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares over that time. The Dow has eased 0.9% the past three months.
