Awards season Nicole Kidman talks about her daughters’ underwhelming reaction to her Oscar nomination Despite her excitement for fifth Oscar nomination, her daughters weren’t on the same wavelength.

Nicole Kidman earned her fifth Academy Award nomination for her work in “Being the Ricardos.” While she was surprised and overjoyed to be recognized by the Academy, not everyone in her household had the same reaction.

In an appearance on The View, Nicole Kidman talked about her Oscar nomination and how happy it made her. “I’m like, what? I mean it’s like there was so much emotion attached to it that I didn’t realize I was carrying, and I just looked around, tears are coming down,” she said. Then, when talking about her kids’ reaction, she said, ”And my kids looked at me like, ‘Wow, congrats mom, anyway we’re going to be late, we gotta get going’.”

Nicole Kidman has two daughters with Keith Urban, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. She has two adopted kids from a previous marriage with Tom Cruise, Isabella and Connor.

Kidman explained that she considers her husband and her kids in every decision she makes. “The family has to come and has to support — I’m asking for them to let me go and do it and take time away from them,” she said. As she prepared to play the role of Lucille Ball, something that Kidman found daunting, she turned to her family for support and constructive criticism. “I’d sit them on the couch and I’d do it and they’d be saying, ‘Hey, you got a lot more work to do.’” She also explained that her daughter wants to be a director. ”She’s got that eye and she’s watching,” she said.

In an interview with Variety, Kidman shared her reaction over her fifth nomination and how she’s even more excited than the first time. “It’s a thousand times more [exciting]. I don’t know if that’s age or having a 13-year-old and 11-year-old who understand a little bit what it is. My husband, who is so much a part of all this, and having a family to celebrate with, it’s extraordinary. I find as I get older, everything gets more intense.”