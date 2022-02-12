ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France scraps Covid testing requirement for vaccinated British visitors

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lG0Kd_0eCoKL6M00

Fully vaccinated British travellers heading to France no longer have to take a coronavirus test before departure, with travel rules easing just in time for the half-term holidays.

Guillaume Bazard, France’s consul-general in London, announced the change on Twitter: “As of February 12, tests will no longer be necessary for travellers with a complete course of vaccination heading from (the UK) to (France).”

France considers anyone who has received their most recent dose within the past nine months as fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated Britons still need to have a “compelling reason” to travel to France, as well as a negative Covid test carried out less than 48 hours before departure.

Children under 12 are exempt from the requirements.

The move comes after the UK significantly eased its rules for arriving travellers from 4am on Friday.

People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to take a post-arrival lateral flow test, while unvaccinated arrivals must still take tests but no longer need to self-isolate.

That means no tests are needed in either direction for jabbed holidaymakers.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK are embarking on foreign trips during half-term, with French ski resorts in demand.

Cross-Channel train operator Eurostar said more than 125,000 people were booked to travel between the UK and the Continent during the school holiday.

France’s move came after Spain announced it will drop its entry requirement for passengers aged 12 to 17 from non-EU countries, such as the UK, to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Spanish change comes into force on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Health authorities in Denmark said Friday that they were considering “winding down” the country’s coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to anymore residents at risk of severe COVID-19. The Danish Health Authority said in a statement outlining its reasoning that the third infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Covid#To France#British#Twitter#Aucun#Ne Sera#Britons#French#Cross Channel#Eurostar
The Guardian

Spain to drop Covid vaccine requirement for UK teenagers

Spain has announced it will loosen its border requirements, with children over 12 from non-EU countries no longer needing to be fully vaccinated. The Spanish government announced that it is relaxing its travel rules from Monday, which will be a boost for British holidaymakers planning to head abroad in February half-term.
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

Traveling with family? New UK vaccine passport rules in place ahead of half-term trips

Half-term holidays abroad are set to become easier for UK families as the NHS Covid Pass for travel becomes available to children between 12 and 15. Starting today, children aged between 12 and 15 now have access to the NHS Covid Pass, which means they can easily record their COVID-19 status for international travel. The pass provides a record of COVID-19 vaccinations received, as well as proof of recovery 180 days after the holder registered a positive NHS PCR test result.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Italy reports 101,864 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 415 deaths

ROME, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 101,864 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 41,247 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 415 from 326. Italy has registered 149,512 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
The Independent

Italy tightens vaccine rules for travellers

Covid vaccinations now allow access to Italian hotels, restaurants and public transport - but only if the most recent jab is no more than six months old.New rules in Italy will remain in place until at least 15 March.The UK is on Italy’s “List D” along with the US, Canada, Japan, Australia and other countries regarded as medium risk.British visitors who have been double jabbed (or had a single dose of the Janssen vaccine) are able to enter Italy on production of proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test result. The government in Rome simply asks for: “Completion of...
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

You no longer need to take a COVID-19 test to travel to France - if you're vaccinated

If you're vaccinated, you no longer need to take a COVID-19 test to travel to France, regardless of where you are coming from. Since the emergence of the Omicron variant, only vaccinated arrivals from European Union countries could bypass France's testing rules. But now all vaccinated passengers, including those coming from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and more, are no longer required to take a test under new rules that came into effect on February 12.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Protests against Covid restrictions held in France and Netherlands

Demonstrators against Covid-19 restrictions in France and the Netherlands staged protests on Saturday inspired by the “freedom convoy” demonstrations in Canada. In France police fired teargas at demonstrators on the Champs Élysées in Paris shortly after a convoy protesting against restrictions made it into the capital.
PROTESTS
The Independent

France travel rules: what are the latest testing requirements?

The French ban on British travellers that began on 20 December 2021 has now ended.The Interior Ministry in Paris said: “Faced with the predominance of the Omicron variant both in France and in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to ease the specific health control measures at the borders which had been decided last December for vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.”In addition, France has made another change to its complex Covid rules for British travellers – dropping the need for fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK to take a pre-departure test.These are the key questions and answers about travel...
TRAVEL
WDBO

Travel groups want to scrap testing requirement to enter US

DALLAS — (AP) — Airline and tourism groups are pushing to eliminate the government requirement that international travelers provide a negative test for COVID-19 before boarding a U.S.-bound plane. They believe the testing rule is discouraging people from booking international trips. They point to the United Kingdom, which...
TRAVEL
airlive.net

ALERT France to lift border covid tests for vaccinated travelers

A negative test will no longer be necessary on arrival in France. Whatever the country of origin, it will soon no longer be necessary to present a negative test on arrival in France if you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Within a week, the government will announce the end of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government ‘looking again’ at scrapping mandatory vaccine requirement

The Government is “looking…again” at whether to scrap mandatory coronavirus vaccines for frontline health and social care workers in the light of the less severe Omicron variant.Ministers have been facing pressure to put back the requirement for staff in England to be double jabbed by April amid fears it will lead to a major staffing crisis.The requirement for care home staff to have two doses came into force last November.Frontline NHS and wider social care staff would need their first dose by Thursday in order to be double jabbed by April 1, and there have been protests and calls for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

It would take time for France to leave Mali – Le Drian

PARIS (Reuters) – France is discussing with its European and African partners whether it should stay in Mali after the junta in power said it was expelling the French ambassador, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday, adding that leaving the country would take time. “We’ll take...
EUROPE
Jennifer Bonn

Tips for traveling to Paris

When you are traveling especially to another country, small details can make a huge difference in your trip. There are cultural differences as well as information that you learn only by traveling to a destination several times. France is a good example of a destination that you will enjoy more with a few insider tips. France is a beautiful country rich in history. The food is amazing, and the French are wonderful but there are quite a few cultural differences. Knowing a few of these will help make your trip more enjoyable. Here are a few ideas that will help you enjoy the city of lights.
The Independent

The Independent

501K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy