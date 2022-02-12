ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

2 men shot while walking near North Long Beach post office, police say

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

Two men are expected to survive after being shot Friday night while walking near a post office in North Long Beach, police said.

Police learned of the shooting around 10:26 p.m. and responded to the 100 block of East Louise Street where they found bullet casings and cars struck by gunfire, but no victims, according to Long Beach police spokesperson Brandon Fahey.

Officers then learned that the two men who had been struck by gunfire were at a nearby hospital, each with non-life-threatening injuries to the lower body, Fahey said. Police said one of the men transported himself to the hospital while the other was taken by Long Beach Fire Department personnel. No other injuries were reported.

Fahey said an investigation revealed that the two men were walking on East Louise Street, just off Cedar Avenue, when an unknown number of people approached them and opened fire, striking them in the lower body.

No suspect information is known at this time, as they fled the scene before officers arrived, said police, who are trying to understand a motive for the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Man killed in front of Long Beach laundromat, police say

The post 2 men shot while walking near North Long Beach post office, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Long Beach Post

2 wounded in Downtown Long Beach shooting; gunman arrested, police say

A Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Sunday night in connection with the shooting of two people in Downtown Long Beach, police said. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Fahey
Long Beach Post

Downtown Long Beach Alliance responds to recent uptick in vandalism with grant program, other initiatives

There's been a recent uptick in vandalism impacting Downtown Long Beach businesses, and the Downtown Long Beach Alliance on Thursday announced new initiatives to make the neighborhood safer and help impacted business owners recover. The post Downtown Long Beach Alliance responds to recent uptick in vandalism with grant program, other initiatives appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Post Office
Long Beach Post

Man sentenced to prison for deadly DUI crash in Long Beach

Mario Raphael Medrano, now 32, pleaded no contest last week to one felony count each of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of a drug causing injury in connection with the Sept. 29, 2020, crash on Pacific Coast Highway south of Loynes Drive.   The post Man sentenced to prison for deadly DUI crash in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Post

Lincoln Park is now open in Downtown Long Beach

"I think it's lovely," said Moyna Simon, who lives on Ocean Boulevard a short walk from the park. "I've been waiting on it to open for a long time—my grandsons are 2 and 6, so this is perfect for them." The post Lincoln Park is now open in Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy