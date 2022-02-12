2 men shot while walking near North Long Beach post office, police say

Two men are expected to survive after being shot Friday night while walking near a post office in North Long Beach, police said.

Police learned of the shooting around 10:26 p.m. and responded to the 100 block of East Louise Street where they found bullet casings and cars struck by gunfire, but no victims, according to Long Beach police spokesperson Brandon Fahey.

Officers then learned that the two men who had been struck by gunfire were at a nearby hospital, each with non-life-threatening injuries to the lower body, Fahey said. Police said one of the men transported himself to the hospital while the other was taken by Long Beach Fire Department personnel. No other injuries were reported.

Fahey said an investigation revealed that the two men were walking on East Louise Street, just off Cedar Avenue, when an unknown number of people approached them and opened fire, striking them in the lower body.

No suspect information is known at this time, as they fled the scene before officers arrived, said police, who are trying to understand a motive for the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

