White Sox requiring vaccinations, boosters for minor leaguers

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

The Chicago White Sox are requiring all minor league players to have COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots before reporting to spring training.

In a statement issued Friday, the team also said all employees must be vaccinated. This extends to front-office staff, executives, managers and coaches.

“We believe this is the right thing to do to protect the health and well-being of all of our players and staff across the organization,” the team said.

Players on the MLB roster are not required to be vaccinated because it has not been bargained with the Major League Players Association. Minor leaguers are not part of the union.

MLB issued a statement on Jan. 27 that said it continued to “strongly encourage vaccination among minor league players” but stopped short of a requirement.

White Sox minor league pitchers and catchers are due to report to spring training on March 2, with position players arriving on March 6.

MLB and the players remain in a stalemate over a new collective-bargaining agreement, and players currently are locked out. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training sites on Monday, a date increasingly in doubt.

–Field Level Media

