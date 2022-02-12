ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Business owners, artists revive Asbury Park Valentine’s Day Bazaar

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

It's a day for love and those who love shopping and supporting local artists at Asbury Park Convention Hall.

News 12’s Keith Kocinski was there Saturday for the return of the Asbury Park Valentine’s Day Bazaar as it hit a pandemic pause for the last two years.

