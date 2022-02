The family of an East Flatbush woman who was stabbed to death on her way to work Sunday is struggling to cope with the loss in what they believe was a random attack. Dorothy Clarke-Rozier's sisters say she had picked up an extra shift at her job at the supermarket on her day off. Police say on her way there, she was viciously stabbed in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital.

