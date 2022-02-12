ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring weather in February – enjoy it while it lasts

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
Warm and sunny -- not usually expected in the winter in February -- was Mother Nature’s gift Saturday to the tri-state. Sunday will be a different story.

News 12

News 12

