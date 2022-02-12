Spring weather in February – enjoy it while it lasts
Warm and sunny -- not usually expected in the winter in February -- was Mother Nature’s gift Saturday to the tri-state. Sunday will be a different story.
Warm and sunny -- not usually expected in the winter in February -- was Mother Nature’s gift Saturday to the tri-state. Sunday will be a different story.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0