New York City, NY

New York State Coronavirus Update: Saturday, February 12

By Delaney Keppner
WIVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. “New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in bringing down the numbers since the Omicron peak in January, but this is no time to let up,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine...

