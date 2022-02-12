New York State Coronavirus Update: Saturday, February 12

(Los Angeles, CA) — Amid a significant drop in new and active COVID cases throughout California, lawmakers don’t appear to be in any hurry to ease Los Angeles’ mask mandate. Local health officials says transmission levels in Los Angeles County remain high, despite significant declines in the test-positivity rate, case numbers and hospitalizations. Authorities say the indoor mask requirement will remain in force until the county racks up two straight weeks at or below a “moderate” rate of 50 new cases per 100,000 people, which appears to be an arbitrary number, not based on science. The current rate is almost twice that number. LA County’s health department is run by Barbara Ferrer, who is not a medical doctor and bases many of her health policy decisions on what she believes is ‘equity’.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO