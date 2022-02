So where is the story going to go moving into 1883 season 1 episode 8? There are only a few episodes left this season!. As we get closer and closer to the end, we have to be wary of what that will mean for some of these characters. We’ve seen them go through quite a bit already, but in episode 7, you can argue that there were actually a few happy moments for Elsa! We didn’t expect her to move forward so quickly in the midst of everything that happened with Ennis, but she was able to find some sort of peace through her moments with Sam. Will that stick with her moving forward? We’d love to think so.

