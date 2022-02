Madison Chock and Evan Bates put together a dazzling free skate during the ice dance event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it was almost enough to get them another medal. The American duo entered Monday’s free skate in fourth place after earning an 84.14 score. Chock and Bates were the 17th pair to take the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Monday, and they put together the best performance of the day to that point.

