It was a slow day of ice fishing for Vermont country club superintendent Tom Ayer last week, but he and his buddies still managed to catch a whitetail deer. The men were finishing up an otherwise uneventful outing off the shore of Lake Champlain near Burlington when they noticed a dark spot far out on the ice. It wasn’t moving, but Ayer had a feeling it might be a deer. The anglers drove their four wheelers across the lake, and, sure enough, they found a young whitetail deer sprawled out on the ice, too tired to stand.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 12 DAYS AGO