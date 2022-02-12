Brew Hoop Trade Deadline Round Table

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have just made the blockbuster deal all NBA fans have been waiting for. The 76ers sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first round picks to the Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap. The main thing to make note of in this trade is that James Harden and Ben Simmons are both generational talents that have the ability to lead any team they are on. Prior to the trade, they were both refusing to play for their teams. Harden has been great all season, although recently has gotten very frustrated with the entire Nets’ franchise. Simmons, on the other hand, has been the cry baby of the league this year, as he has refused to play a single second this whole season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO