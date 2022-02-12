ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brew Hoop Trade Deadline Round Table

By Mitchell Maurer
Brew Hoop
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to yet another installment of the Brew Hoop Round Table, where we ask that everybody use coasters and please don’t feed the aging pugs from the table, thanks. Once again, the Milwaukee Bucks made some noise at the trade deadline by acquiring Serge Ibaka and some draft picks in...

www.brewhoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers-Nets trade aftermath: Kevin Durant, James Harden were hardly communicating

Beyond the rampant skepticism about the severity of his latest hamstring injury, on top of the ever-present questions about his substandard conditioning and how much it contributed to his unending hamstring troubles as a Net, Harden has been a brooding presence for months. League sources say there were times before Durant’s injury that the two stars, for reasons unclear, were hardly communicating — followed by the chaos of the past few Durant-less weeks when Harden stopped connecting with anyone to passive-aggressively convey he no longer wanted to be there.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Kyle Carr
Person
Kevin Durant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jarrett Allen to replace James Harden in All-Star Game

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Source: NBA.com. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly. #NBA story: Philly fans are going to have to...
NBA
southjersey.com

The James Harden Trade gives the 76ers a legitimate championship shot

There will be a lot of takes on the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade and from the 76ers perspective, only one thing matters – that the Harden of old shows up. And for a player who turns 33 in August, that is not a given. Harden has now forced his...
NBA
merrimacknewspaper.com

James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers Trade Explained

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have just made the blockbuster deal all NBA fans have been waiting for. The 76ers sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first round picks to the Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap. The main thing to make note of in this trade is that James Harden and Ben Simmons are both generational talents that have the ability to lead any team they are on. Prior to the trade, they were both refusing to play for their teams. Harden has been great all season, although recently has gotten very frustrated with the entire Nets’ franchise. Simmons, on the other hand, has been the cry baby of the league this year, as he has refused to play a single second this whole season.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Monday Morning Media Roundup: February 14th, 2022

The basketball gods work in mysterious ways. None more mysterious than how quickly Milwaukee’s depth concerns shifted from the big body portion of the roster to the small fast guy portion. I’m sure They got a nice chuckle out of the new conundrum. As was the case with...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoop#Nba Finals#The Brew Hoop Round Table#The Milwaukee Bucks#Semi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Confirmed: James Harden has not opted in

In terms of things that didn’t happen, however, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the most important one: A league source confirmed Monday morning that James Harden did NOT opt in to his deal before being traded to Philadelphia. (Originally reported by PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck.)
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Portland: Heartbreak At Home

After a lengthy absence from Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks returned to Wisconsin and opened up a six-game home stand with a rematch of the recently-dispatched Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, missing Giannis Antetokounmpo meant that the hometown heroes were stretched even thinner than usual, and the Blazers were able to waltz their way to a double-digit victory.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ biggest mistake at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

This year, the Milwaukee Bucks are once again playing like the top team in the NBA. Even if they haven’t had the year they had hoped for, they have still performed admirably and defeated some good opponents who they will undoubtedly face in the playoffs. They did a fantastic...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Pat Connaughton To Undergo Right Hand Surgery; Bucks Likely To Pursue Goran Dragic

After sustaining a fractured fourth metacarpal in his shooting hand during Thursday’s loss to Phoenix, Bucks sharpshooter Pat Connaughton will go under the knife to repair the injury on Monday, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:. While defending Suns’ point guard Chris Paul on a drive to the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
ClutchPoints

2 buyout targets for Sixers following 2022 NBA trade deadline

The dust from the 2022 NBA trade deadline has settled, but teams still find themselves with an opportunity to upgrade their rosters before the postseason. Now is the point in the season where contenders are heavily monitoring the buyout market. One team that is sure to be active when it comes to the buyout market is the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid, Sixers get honest on addition of James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets turned the basketball community on its side Thursday after pulling off a mega-deal with roughly 90 minutes to go until the trade deadline. Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond are heading to Brooklyn from the Sixers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
CBS Philly

Sixers’ Daryl Morey Welcomes James Harden To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — James Harden arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday after the Sixers acquired the former MVP in a trade package headlined by Ben Simmons. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey posted Harden’s arrival on his social media accounts.  🏆 pic.twitter.com/hRhkJIfWNe — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) February 12, 2022 it’s a BEAUTIFUL day in Philadelphia! welcome, @JHarden13. 😁 pic.twitter.com/b9X6gfWC7y — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 12, 2022 The Sixers also got Paul Millsap in the deal and sent Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to Brooklyn.  Even though Harden is now in Philadephia, he’s not playing in the Sixers’ game Saturday night against the Cleveland...
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy