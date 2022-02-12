ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Romelu Lukaku powerful header gives Chelsea the lead against Palmeiras!

By Fellipe Miranda
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, Chelsea turn their domination over Palmeiras into...

Chelsea wins Club World Cup with goal in extra time

Chelsea earned its spot in the Club World Cup by winning the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final. In that match, Havertz scored the only goal in Chelsea's 1-0 victory against Manchester City. Palmeiras of Brazil earned its spot in the tournament by winning the 2021 Copa Libertadores in November. Europe...
5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Palmeiras | Club World Cup

Chelsea Football Club have won their first ever Fifa Club World Cup thanks to a late Kai Havertz strike. The first half saw both sides rarely threaten. Chelsea really struggled to break down the Palmeiras backline. In the final forty-five, the Blues took the lead thanks to a Romelu Lukaku. However, soon after, Veiga equalised from the spot to take the game to extra time.
Chelsea win Club World Cup as Kai Havertz scores extra-time penalty against Palmeiras

Chelsea were forced to go all the way, but finally get them all in. The European champions became the world champions, and just the fifth club to win every major trophy, after Kai Havertz again won them a major final.This was through a contentious penalty against Palmeiras that was probably the right decision, but again raises the possibility that the rule is wrong. Chelsea will fairly argue that it was a similarly harsh call on Thiago Silva that forced them all the way to extra-time in the first place, but the details won’t matter to history. Neither will an unconvincing...
Chelsea vs. Palmeiras result, highlights: Late extra-time penalty gives Blues first FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea has claimed the only international silverware it was missing from its trophy case, winning the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup 2-1 after extra time against Palmeiras. A Kai Havertz penalty-kick conversion with just three minutes left in extra time helped the Blues avoid a deciding shootout and secure the outright win. It proved the difference, giving Chelsea its first FIFA Club World Cup after it lost the 2012 final to Brazilian side Corinthians.
Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras, Club World Cup: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea spent the first 20 minutes in constant dialogue with head coach Thomas Tuchel, trying to figure out how we should be playing to break down Palmeiras, who were happy to sit back and defend deep, letting our defenders have the ball but closing down everything else very quickly. But...
Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Carlos, Pogba, Nkunku, Gonzalez, Icardi

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, says the club will decide whether he stays or goes when his present deal ends in the summer. The Germany international has already received offers to join Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Athletic - subscription) Newcastle will return to Sevilla in the summer with a...
Chelsea captain Azpilicueta explains penalty mind games ahead of Havertz's Club World Cup winner

The defender kept the ball away from his attacker in the build-up to the winning finish, and has freely admitted that it was a tactical gesture. Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that he intentionally took the ball away from Kai Havertz in order to play mind games on Palmeiras before the latter's extra-time penalty sealed the FIFA Club World Cup for the Blues.
Didier Drogba backs Romelu Lukaku to ‘make it’ at Chelsea despite extra pressure

When José Mourinho was sacked (the first time) by Chelsea back in October 2007, star striker Didier Drogba, coming off of a 33-goal season, made it clear in no uncertain terms that he was also done, calling the Blues a “broken” organization and proclaiming that “nothing” could stop him from leaving — and hopefully go to AC Milan, Inter Milan, Barcelona, or Real Madrid to rediscover his “passion”.
Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Palmeiras | Club World Cup

Chelsea are champions of the world after a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday evening. The Blues made it 19 major trophies in 19 years of the Roman Abramovich era, with the owner in attendance to see his club finally scooping the one that had eluded them after a shock defeat to Corinthians a decade ago in the 2012 edition of this tournament.
