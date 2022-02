The season finale is here. Featuring the two best teams in the National Football League, the last two standing, the Los Angles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. At the very end of the 2018 season, coach Sean McVay and his assistant Zac Taylor both found themselves on the short end of the championship game and both likely knew that they would one day be back. Today they both get another shot but only one of them can come away with the win as McVay’s Rams and Taylor’s Bengals clash in Super Bowl 56.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO