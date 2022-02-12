Big Game Bound: Former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander talks running backs; Payton’s Pick

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The week of hype is almost over as the Bengals and Rams approach 24 hours until they meet in Super Bowl LVI.

Chris Hagan and Jarrett Payton are at SoFi Stadium for another daily stream of “Big Game Bound.”

Jarrett talks with 2005 NFL MVP Shaun Alexander about life after football and his assessment of the running backs playing on Sunday.

Plus, after dodging the question all week long, J.P. finally gives his pick to win the big game and take home the MVP trophy.

