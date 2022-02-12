ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

What different colored flowers could mean on Valentine’s Day

By Tony Nguyen, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0WMV_0eCoGnC400

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR/KOZL) – With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, you might be considering buying flowers for your loved one.

It can be tricky picking the right bouquet. On top of considering cost, quantity and availability, you might also be considering the meaning behind flower types and colors.

For example, red roses symbolize love and desire, but roses come in a variety of colors, and each has its own meaning. If you would like to know or be specific, here is what we found, according to Almanac.com :

Rose Color Meaning
White purity, innocence, reverence, a new beginning, a fresh start
Red love, I love you
Deep, dark crimson rose mourning
Pink grace, happiness, gentleness
Yellow jealousy, infidelity
Orange desire, enthusiasm
Lavender love at first sight
Coral friendship, modesty, sympathy

Not everyone agrees with those definitions, however. For instance, many say yellow roses symbolize friendship.

Other flowers bear other meanings. Carnations could represent fascination or a woman’s love.

Panera giving away diamond rings in ‘bread box’ for Valentine’s Day

When it comes to tulips, red ones can represent passion or a declaration of love. Yellow tulips could represent “sunshine in your smile.”

Sunflowers represent loyalty. Daffodils could represent unequaled love. Marigold could represent grief or jealousy. Daisies might represent innocence and loyal love.

It gets even more confusing when you consider that each flower could have a different meaning depending on which lore you listen to.

Nexstar’s KOLR spoke with several florists, and most agreed it’s best for you to choose what you think your valentine would like rather than focusing on the meanings of each type or color.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Best Valentine’s tree decorations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In recent years, Valentine’s Day trees have been giving Christmas trees a run for their money. These trees are becoming increasingly popular as people realize they can deck out their homes for the holiday of love. Valentine’s tree decorations will top off the festive effect, both literally and figuratively.
LIFESTYLE
WTAJ

Valentine’s Day Cocktails for you and your sweetheart

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 to whip up some Valentine’s Day cocktails for you and your sweetheart this holiday! Recipes below:. ½ oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge Liqueur ($36.99) 2 oz orange juice. 2 oz Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, chilled...
DRINKS
WTAJ

WANTED: Somerset officials looking for four wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County need help locating four people who are wanted on warrants as of Feb. 12. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following: Kelsi Sturtz, 25, of the Somerset area – bad checks Christopher Dupont, 35, of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Lore#Friendship#Parade#Kolr#Panera#Daffodils#Nexstar#The Wtaj Newsletter
Vogue Magazine

Romance Him With These Valentine’s Day Gifts Ideas

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are many ways to express that special, three-worded phrase. Here at Vogue, saying “I love you” naturally involves presenting him with one of the best Valentine’s day gifts for men that’ll leave him impressed and feeling appreciated. And it need not be grandiose! Maybe it’s a night in, cooking your significant other’s favorite homemade meal or a fresh bouquet of flowers in the foyer. The sentiment can also be expressed in small but mighty ways like handwritten notes or folded laundry.
RETAIL
KXAN

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
milwaukeemag.com

Delicious Takeout Ideas for Valentine’s Day

From cream puffs to heart-shaped pizzas, here are some of your options. THIS HOLIDAY for lovers is about pampering — and for some people that means not cooking in the kitchen. Thankfully several local restaurants understand this need for pampering and have created fun and unique meals and treats for Valentine’s Day.
RESTAURANTS
seattlerefined.com

The perfect Valentine's Day gift to give your partner

Valentine's Day is typically about flowers, candy, and romantic gestures, and while some people may enjoy those things, it's safe to say that the Valentine's Day retail surge sometimes falls on deaf ears. This year can be different though!. If the key to your partner's heart is their stomach, Dan...
CELEBRATIONS
fashionisers.com

How to Surprise Your Special Someone on Valentine’s Day

Alfred Tennyson once said, “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” This quote rightly describes the condition of those who are hit hard by the cupid’s arrow. If all you can do is think about a special someone and your world seems incomplete without them, then admit it, you are in love. And, Valentine’s week is the perfect time to confess your love. Are you all set to plan an awe-worthy surprise on Valentine’s Day for your crush or your partner and take them on Cloud 9? Take a look at our impeccable ways and start right away!
CELEBRATIONS
fox35orlando.com

Valentine’s Day deals to get back at your ex

Did your last relationship fizzle? Did you deal with a nasty breakup? Well, it's your time to feel empowered. On Valentine’s Day, companies and businesses want you to feel vindicated by offering some deals and ways to get sweet revenge on your ex this holiday. Here are some ways...
RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Gorgeous Valentine’s Day flowers you can buy online

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Feb. 14 flower delivery slots are filling up fast. So what site should you use to order a bouquet for your girlfriend, boyfriend, partner, parent, child or friend? That depends on your budget, your recipient’s location and their style. Roses are a classic Valentine’s Day floral pick, and plenty of the bouquets below include them.
SHOPPING
WFMJ.com

Nationwide flowers shortage ahead of Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day a week away, love is in the air, and for florists, that means business is picking up. "Well, we're busy, very, very busy. We've got a big season coming up," manager of Blooming Crazy Flowers, Ann Marie Velchek said. It is undoubtedly playing a role in the...
LIFESTYLE
Kansas City Star

Lock down your love at this KC bridge over Valentine’s Day weekend

Love locks are a time-honored tradition, especially around Valentine’s Day. Nothing says true love like locking down your significant other for life and throwing away the key. Couples often place their locks on a special bridge, gate, fence or other fixture to signify that their love is unbreakable and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wake Up Wyoming

What NOT TO DO After Forgetting Valentines Day

Valentines day is a big deal, according to florist and card companies. Probably according to that lady in your life who has been mad at you for two weeks in advance because she is assuming you are going to forget it. So here it is, THE BIG DAY. You've forgotten...
CELEBRATIONS
WTAJ

WTAJ

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy