ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Perry: Workers are needed to support 'Build Back' plan

Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1eT4_0eCoGeFX00

Seems like everywhere you go there are help wanted signs up in the windows and on the doors of establishments, some of which even list benefits (quite enticing benefits!).

Even some of the large chain fast-food restaurants, at least here in the far West Valley, are window drive-up or take out only because they don’t have the help for the front counter or workers to clean the tables and toilets.

My question: Where is “Slow Joe” going to get all the workers for his “shovel ready” jobs to fix the potholes and spread the tar on existing streets? Build bridges, improve mass transit, etc.

You know the one ... the one the taxpayers are going to pay for, President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law?

Come on man, where are you going to get the workers?

Comments / 0

Related
cbia.com

Governor's Tax Plan Misses on Much-Needed Small Business Support

Gov. Ned Lamont released a proposed $336 million tax package Feb. 2 that targets property taxes and accelerates the planned exemption of pensions and annuities from the state income tax. Missing from the plan? Support for hard-hit small businesses. “While it is always great to be discussing tax cuts instead...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Black Enterprise

BET Founder Robert Johnson: Build Back Better Plan Should Fund Black Businesses

BET founder Robert Johnson told CNBC the Biden administration’s Build Back Better bill needs additional steps to tackle the wealth gap. “What I look at is, what can you do to increase Black wealth? And that means you got to put more capital at the disposal of Black businessmen and women who want to create jobs, create wealth, create growth opportunities,” Johnson said on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “That’s what was missing in the Build Back Better Act.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Fast Food Restaurants
The Guardian

Back-to-work policies need to support people to find most suitable job

The No 10 Downing Street team seems to have moved swiftly from handing out “red meat” to the Tory right to handing in their resignation letters. Now obviously no one wants to lose their job, but if it is going to happen make sure you’re in the right country. Specifically, Denmark. That’s the lesson of a paper exploring the impact of job loss on future employment and earnings.
ECONOMY
Post-Star

Planned medical building in Kingsbury gets support from county planners

The Washington County Planning Agency returned a variance request for a proposed professional building in Kingsbury to the town’s Planning Board, finding that no county interests would be affected. Meeting Tuesday morning, the planning agency reviewed the request from developer Thomas J. Burke of Malta for 3092 state Route...
KINGSBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
CleanTechnica

Build Back Better Plan Gives Arizona 55,000 New Clean Tech Jobs

Arizona residents can expect a significant economic gain if the Biden Administration is able to pass its “Build Back Better Act”, with more than 55,000 new sustainable, clean tech, and electric car jobs coming to the state to support the historic infrastructure bill. That’s according to a new NRDC analysis published this week, the findings of which were revealed in a press release that we’ve republished in its entirety, below.
ARIZONA STATE
lincolnnewsnow.com

Missouri House endorses pared-back plan for state worker raises

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House scrapped part of Gov. Mike Parson’s request to give all state workers raises Wednesday, instead endorsing a pared-back plan that leaves some of the state’s lowest paid employees on the sidelines. As part of a massive, midyear budget adjustment, the House...
MISSOURI STATE
Litchfield Park Independent

Colucci: Congress must expand child tax credits for American families

2021 was an exceptional year for progress against child poverty in America. By expanding the Child Tax Credit to all low-income families and sending it out as a monthly payment, over 3 million children were kept from poverty each month from July to December. As an educator in a Title I school in West Phoenix, I have heard from many of my own families what this assistance has meant to them.
PHOENIX, AZ
Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
12
Followers
114
Post
868
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Litchfield Park, Arizona, focusing on the community, its residents and the issues affecting the small town in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.litchfieldparkindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy