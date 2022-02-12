ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

President Biden visiting Ohio

 2 days ago

OHIO — On Thursday, February 17, the President will travel to Cleveland and Lorain, Ohio to discuss how he says the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment, and creating good-paying, union jobs

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 124

thinking for myself
2d ago

if those who's not aware as to why he chose Cleveland he knows that their are many here who lives their life following what others do and it easy to keep them brainwashed and blinded from the real truth

Reply(6)
32
Byron Britton
2d ago

you definitely haven't done one thing for are country. it's all about the things you think that should be addressed and it should be about the people that live in the USA.

Reply(1)
21
Marie Hamlett
2d ago

They could drive him around DC, tell him he's in Ohio and he wouldn't know the difference.

Reply(3)
82
 

