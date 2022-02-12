President Biden visiting Ohio
OHIO — On Thursday, February 17, the President will travel to Cleveland and Lorain, Ohio to discuss how he says the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment, and creating good-paying, union jobsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
