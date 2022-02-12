ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Garavito: Arizona's senators must support Build Back Better Act

Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCeBF_0eCoGUN900

Our congressional leaders must listen to the public and take action in support of the Build Back Better bill. We must speak and advocate for our children who cannot.

Skeptics believe recipients of the Child Tax Credit will abuse the credit and use it for nonessential items such as vacations, and other lavish expenses, this is simply not the case.

Research has shown that families use these tax credits to pay for necessities like basic household expenses and education.

Supporting the Build Back Better bill is also an issue of equity. According to the 2021 U.S. Household Pulse Survey, reported rates of receipt were lowest among Hispanic adults (54%); non-Hispanic adults who are American Indian or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, or more than one race (53%); and adults with household incomes below $25,000 (47%).

I urge Sens. Sinema and Kelly to work to address the administrative burdens that prevent low-income families from claiming the Child Tax Credit by supporting the Build Back Better bill.

Comments / 0

Related
Litchfield Park Independent

Colucci: Congress must expand child tax credits for American families

2021 was an exceptional year for progress against child poverty in America. By expanding the Child Tax Credit to all low-income families and sending it out as a monthly payment, over 3 million children were kept from poverty each month from July to December. As an educator in a Title I school in West Phoenix, I have heard from many of my own families what this assistance has meant to them.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
Local
Arizona Government
marketplace.org

Congress returns to funding, Build Back Better attempt

The House of Representatives and the Senate are back from recess this week. Of course, the looming Supreme Court nomination is getting most of the attention in the Senate. But lawmakers have quite a bit on the economic agenda waiting for them as well. The big item on Congress’ to-do...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

AOC tells Schumer to make Sinema's life 'as difficult as possible' after moderate who killed Build Back Better and Biden's voting rights plan complained Senate votes were too slow

Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday, calling on party leadership to make her life as difficult as possible - highlighting the bitter divide among Democrats over their direction. Sinema has become a hate figure for the left of the party for blocking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Build Back Better#The Child Tax Credit#Non Hispanic#American Indian#Alaska Native#Native Hawaiian
ucsusa.org

Stalled Build Back Better Act Risks Losing Billions for Child Nutrition

An infusion of investment in nutrition would be a game-changer for millions of children whose families continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But will the US Senate come through? That’s one of the overlooked questions surrounding the Build Back Better Act (BBBA), which passed in the House last November and also includes many of the Biden administration’s climate priorities. As this legislation languishes in the Senate, it’s critical to understand what its $10 billion in child nutrition funding could do for the nation’s kids, and what will happen if the effort fails.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
accountingtoday.com

Senators urge IRS to provide better taxpayer support

A group of Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, the ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, is asking the IRS to do all it can to help taxpayers this season. In a letter Thursday to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, the lawmakers asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Endangered Democratic senators propose suspension of federal gas tax

Two Democratic senators facing tough reelection contests proposed Wednesday to suspend the federal gas tax for the rest of the year to help consumers struggling with high fuel prices. The Gas Prices Relief Act, introduced by Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Mark Kelly of Arizona, would suspend the...
ARIZONA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Sen. Thune, colleagues introduce legislation to streamline GI Bill benefits

WASHINGTON — Senator John Thune, along with Senators Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Marco Rubio of Florida, introduced legislation Wednesday that would require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs an Department of Defense to modify language used on official forms to clarify the information required when a service member elects to have their GI Bill benefit transferred to a dependent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
roselawgroupreporter.com

They never got along’: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Rep. Ruben Gallego have long clashed

Kyrsten Sinema and Ruben Gallego pose for a rare selfie/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS. Kyrsten Sinema and Ruben Gallego both sought to tackle a civil rights problem. Gallego wanted to ensure those with the most to gain figured more prominently in public outreach; Sinema wanted a more cautious message that avoided polarizing stereotypes and was more broadly popular.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cpr.org

Interview: Sen. Michael Bennet doesn’t ‘want to lose sight’ of child tax credit

Last year, families started receiving payments of up to $300 per child as part of the expanded child tax credit. The temporary, six-month expansion was part of the American Rescue Plan, which was meant to help families cope financially during the pandemic. The expanded credit was co-sponsored by Sen. Michael Bennet from Colorado and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown from Ohio.
DENVER, CO
Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
12
Followers
114
Post
868
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Litchfield Park, Arizona, focusing on the community, its residents and the issues affecting the small town in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.litchfieldparkindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy