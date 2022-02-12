ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Questionable Saturday

Nnaji is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors due to left hamstring...

Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji are passing the crash course in Jokić ball

One of the most difficult aspects of coaching for a team with winning expectations is trusting and committing to an unproven player. There are rare high profile exceptions. Gregg Popovich has been coaching the San Antonio Spurs for a long, long time, and there was a time when he was forced to trust a young rookie point guard named Tony Parker. The French point guard was clearly an excellent talent, and the team’s previous starting point guard was a then 38-year-old Terry Porter. Popovich committed to the rookie Parker early, starting him every single game he played through a playoff exit to the Shaq-Kobe Los Angeles Lakers. That was the 2001-02 season, and the Spurs won a championship the next year, in part due to Popovich’s willingness to live through the rookie mistakes of Parker.
Zeke Nnaji (hamstring) questionable for Denver on Monday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Nnaji continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable for Monday's clash with the Magic. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.0 minutes against Orlando. Nnaji's Monday projection includes...
Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
Lakers, Warriors interested in Goran Dragic

The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free agent suitors for Dragic that now include the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN.
Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls All-Star to see specialist, will miss last two games before break, per report

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will reportedly head to Los Angeles to see a specialist about the continued soreness in his left knee, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He still plans on participating in All-Star Weekend, where he is set to compete in the 3-point contest and is a member on Team Durant for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20.
Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
Edwards’ milestone game leads Timberwolves over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone Sunday by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark when he made his first basket of the game. The second-year forward is 20 years, 192 days old. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the only younger players to achieve the feat.
Should Zach LaVine’s Knee Injury Concern Chicago Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, but have experienced no shortage of injuries to key players. With Lonzo Ball (meniscus tear), Patrick Williams (wrist injury), and Alex Caruso (fractured wrist) remaining sidelined, Zach LaVine’s name surfacing in injury news adds reason for concern.
Raptors' VanVleet to return, Young available Saturday vs. Nuggets

Fred VanVleet will return to action when the Toronto Raptors host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. The All-Star guard missed Thursday's 139-120 win over the Houston Rockets due to left groin soreness and was listed as questionable for Saturday's contest. VanVleet is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and a...
