ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Monte Morris: Remains out Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Morris (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors' VanVleet to return, Young available Saturday vs. Nuggets

Fred VanVleet will return to action when the Toronto Raptors host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. The All-Star guard missed Thursday's 139-120 win over the Houston Rockets due to left groin soreness and was listed as questionable for Saturday's contest. VanVleet is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and a...
NBA
Finger Lakes Times

Magic fall to Nuggets to close out West Coast road trip

The Orlando Magic fell to the Denver Nuggets 121-111 at Ball Arena Monday to close out their four-game West Coast swing. The defeat dropped the Magic (13-46) to 1-3 on the road trip, with their lone win coming against the Portland Trail Blazers kick off the swing. Orlando, which trailed...
NBA
NBA

Denver visits Toronto following Trent's 42-point game

LINE: Raptors -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Denver Nuggets after Gary Trent Jr. scored 42 points in the Toronto Raptors' 139-120 victory against the Houston Rockets. The Raptors are 16-12 in home games. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.0 rebounds. Pascal...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Facundo Campazzo
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Monte Morris reacts to Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray news

On Friday morning, Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly went on Altitude Radio to discuss recent events surrounding his team. Of course, the subject of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, two players that have been sidelined for an extended period of time, made its way into the interview. What Connelly said during this discussion immediately captured the attention of Nuggets Nation.
NBA
raptorshq.com

MVP Jokic delivers, Raptors win streak ends in loss to Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets gave the 500 fans in Scotiabank Arena a heck of a show tonight. The two teams played a closely-contested 48 minutes that saw 16 lead changes and seven ties, and saw the teams’ two best players trade haymakers all night long. Ultimately the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Is Fred VanVleet playing vs Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors carry an impressive eight-game winning streak into Saturday night’s game against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. While most of the roster is healthy, the Raptors were without All-Star guard Fred VanVleet on Thursday in a big win over the lowly Houston Rockets. That raises the question, is Fred VanVleet playing tonight?
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Raptors#Concussion#The Athletic#Knicks
celticslife.com

Video: Boston Celtics 108, Denver Nuggets 102 highlights

The Boston Celtics continued to roll last night picking up their 7th straight victory with a 108 to 102 vicotry over Nik0la Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Here are the extended highlights and box score.
NBA
Reuters

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets prove too much for Magic

EditorsNote: 4th graf, change ‘am’ to ‘an’;. Nikola Jokic scored 26 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out seven assists to lead the host Denver Nuggets to a 121-111 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Jeff Green and Will Barton added 17 points apiece for...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Magic vs. Nuggets: Lineups, injury reports, betting odds, TV info for Monday

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets host the Orlando Magic, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Nuggets enter the contest having won three out of their last four games. The turnaround follows a three-game losing streak as rookie Bones Hyland has given the team strong contributions of late. He is averaging 14.3 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists over his last three games.
NBA
milehighsports.com

Nikola Jokic’s game-winning block powers Nuggets past Raptors

Nikola Jokic had the game-winning block in a thrilling 110-109 win over the Raptors on Saturday night. It was the Nuggets second night of a back-to-back and they snapped Toronto’s 8-game winning streak. The reigning MVP finished with 21 points on 7-11 shooting, 13 rebounds and five assists, but...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllRaptors

Nikola Jokic & Michael Malone Praise Raptors' Unorthodox Style & Pascal Siakam's 'All-Star' Level Play

For a moment there in the first quarter Saturday night, it looked like Nikola Jokic was playing against middle schoolers. The Toronto Raptors simply had no answers for the 6-foot-11 reigning NBA MVP. He scored or assisted on 22 of the Denver Nuggets' 31 first-quarter points, having his ways with whomever the Raptors sent his way. It was the kind of first-quarter performance that exposed every flaw in Toronto's unorthodox roster that remains without a single player 6-foot-10 or taller. And yet, the Raptors found a way to hang around, eventually slowing Jokic and holding the Serbian behemoth, who has at least 50 pounds on Toronto's heaviest player, to just seven points in the second half.
NBA
ESPN

Jokic nets 26, Denver's balanced scoring too much for Magic

DENVER -- — Nikola Jokic scored 26 points to lead six Denver players in double figures, and the Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 121-111. on Monday night. Jeff Green and Will Barton added 17 points apiece and Bryn Forbes had 16 for the Nuggets, who have won four of five since losing three in a row. Bones Hyland had 14 points and Aaron Gordon 10.
NBA
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Nuggets Game

From Bones Hyland getting fancy in transition to Jaylen Brown's rim-rattling dunk, a pair of emphatic rejections, and beautiful ball movement producing an alley-oop to Robert Williams, here are the top five plays from Friday's game between the Celtics and Nuggets.
NBA
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Nikola Jokic Interrupted Coach Mike Malone's Speech To Claim The Defensive Player Of The Game Chain After Game-Saving Block Against The Raptors

Nikola Jokic is an offensive machine, doing things on that side of the ball that have never been done by a big man. His numbers are staggering and his impact has allowed the Denver Nuggets to stay relevant in the playoff Western Conference playoff picture despite dealing with horrific injuries to other star players over this season and the last. However, Jokic often gets criticism for a perceived lack of defense.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers, Warriors interested in Goran Dragic

The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free agent suitors for Dragic that now include the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy