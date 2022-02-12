Nuggets' Monte Morris: Remains out Saturday

For a moment there in the first quarter Saturday night, it looked like Nikola Jokic was playing against middle schoolers. The Toronto Raptors simply had no answers for the 6-foot-11 reigning NBA MVP. He scored or assisted on 22 of the Denver Nuggets' 31 first-quarter points, having his ways with whomever the Raptors sent his way. It was the kind of first-quarter performance that exposed every flaw in Toronto's unorthodox roster that remains without a single player 6-foot-10 or taller. And yet, the Raptors found a way to hang around, eventually slowing Jokic and holding the Serbian behemoth, who has at least 50 pounds on Toronto's heaviest player, to just seven points in the second half.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO