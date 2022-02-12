ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Will Eminem wear a hat? These Super Bowl bets have nothing to do with football

By Bill Disbrow, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS4 Indy
CBS4 Indy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Rp4a_0eCoEVBS00

(KTLA) – You may be old enough to remember when the coin toss and the length of the national anthem were the truly strange bets available on Super Bowl Sunday. But as the number of outlets for placing a bet skyrocket across the country, so too do the exotic specialty or “prop” bets.

Now you can bet on the color of the Gatorade the winning coach will wear at the end of the game, where the price of Bitcoin will go after kickoff and what color shoes Snoop Dog will wear while performing. All this in an effort to lure in a new market of gamblers who never leave the couch.

A total of 33 states and Washington, D.C. have legalized sports betting, according to NewsNation, including some of the most populous states in America. That means a growing number of fans will be able to place bets before and even during the game – in between bites of seven-layer dip.

When and how to watch Super Bowl LVI

“It’s a whole new age for sports betting,” John Murray, executive director of Westgate Sportsbook, recently told Nexstar’s Morning in America .

And sportsbooks are onto the fact that not all of the new gamblers care about the Rams and Bengals. The popular wagering site Bovada has dozens of available bets that have absolutely nothing to do with player stats or the final score.

Here’s a look at some of their available lines as of Thursday:

  • Will Eminem wear a hoodie or a hat during the halftime show? Oddsmakers think he will, as of Thursday you had to bet $275 to win $100 on Slim Shady’s wardrobe.
  • Will a word be forgotten during the national anthem? If so, you could win $400 on a $100 bet.
  • Will a player propose to his girlfriend on the field after the game? Again, a $100 bet wins you $400 if it happens.
  • Which brand will run an ad first? Quickbooks or Taco Bell? You have to bet $115 to win $100 on the right answer. Either way that extra $15 goes right to the sportsbook.
  • Which team will performer Drake curse by wearing their jersey? Odds are it will be the Rams. A $240 bet only wins you $100 if he shows up to the homecoming event in their gear.

In all, Forbes predicts a record $7.6 billion will be wagered on Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl Tickets: Tips for buying a secondhand seat

As the New York Times pointed out last month, this new flood of gambling legality and options has made life difficult for people attempting to recover from gambling addiction. Nexstar’s WBRE recently highlighted some options for individuals struggling with gambling addiction, including a national helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Addiction#Super Bowl Lvi#Sports Betting#American Football#Ktla#Newsnation#Westgate Sportsbook#Nexstar#Taco Bell
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

Eminem Kneels During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem delivered a memorable performance during the 2022 Pepsi Halftime Show by taking a knee at the end of it. The statement seemingly paid tribute to former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick who, as a player had kneeled in protest of police brutality and racial injustice against Black Americans. League spokesman Brian McCarthy told The New York Times that the NFL was aware that Eminem was going to kneel because he had made the gesture during rehearsals. The gesture came as Eminem finished performing his 8 Mile anthem “Lose Yourself” during an all-star celebration of hip hop led by Dr. Dre. Kicking off...
NFL
nbcboston.com

Here's How to Watch the 2022 Super Bowl Commercials

Super Bowl Sunday is the one day a year when non-football fans can enjoy a game all thanks to a plethora of entertaining commercials. Commercials that run before, during and after the Super Bowl generate a lot of buzz due to the wide audience ads reach, creating immense exposure for products and services. However, captivating attention at such high volume carries a hefty price tag, costing companies a whopping $6.5 million per 30-second slot in addition to production fees.
NFL
CBS4 Indy

Super Bowl ads heavy on nostalgia and star-power

On the field, the Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aim to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic living.
NFL
Sporting News

Pepsi Super Bowl commercial: Eli Manning, Jerome Bettis star alongside other NFL legends in ad

The Mannings will be back on screen at the Super Bowl, but this time it will be between the action. Eli Manning and Peyton Manning will be among the NFL stars to appear in Pepsi's Super Bowl 56 advertisement. They lead off the commercial alongside Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis, former teammate Victor Cruz and four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
CBS4 Indy

CBS4 Indy

104
Followers
298
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS4 News delivers the information you need for life in central Indiana, from in-depth local reports to your forecast first. cbs4indy.com/

 https://cbs4indy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy