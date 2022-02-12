ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

What Time Will ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere on Peacock?

By Brett White
 2 days ago
Bel-Air ain’t just a reboot of a beloved ’90s sitcom. The new Peacock series takes everything you knew about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and flips it upside down, turning the whole tale into a drama. This hourlong reimagining of Will Smith’s journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air stars newcomer Jabari Banks in the lead role. Adrian Holmes (Arrow) and Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within) play the new heads of the Banks household. Coco Jones (Vampires vs. the Bronx) plays Hilary, Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) plays Ashley, and Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight) takes on the role of Carlton — and that is just the beginning.

So, what time does Bel-Air premiere on Peacock? How many episodes are in the first season of Bel-Air? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Bel-Air release date?

Bel-Air premieres with three episodes on Peacock on Sunday, February 13 on Peacock.

What time does Bel-Air premiere on Peacock?

The first three — yes, three — episodes of Bel-Air will premiere on Peacock at 5:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. PT on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13. You don’t have to wait until after the Super Bowl to binge the first three episodes. You can pre-game with Bel-Air!

How to watch Bel-Air on Peacock:

Bel-Air will be available to stream on Peacock via the platform’s Premium service. Premium costs $4.99/month with ads. If you just can’t with commercials, you can sign up for Peacock’s Plus tier, which is ad-free and costs $9.99/month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueHHm_0eCoEFJ400
Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Can you stream Bel-Air on Hulu?

Nope! Bel-Air is a Peacock exclusive and can only be found on that streaming service.

How many episodes of Bel-Air will there be?

Bel-Air Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes. And that ain’t all! Peacock has already ordered Season 2 of Bel-Air, so there’s even more on the way after this season concludes.

When will Bel-Air Episode 4 premiere on Peacock?

The first three episodes of Bel-Air drop on February 13 at 5 a.m. ET. After that, new episodes will then debut on Thursdays through March 31. Episode 4, for example, premieres on Peacock on Thursday, February 17.

