ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants add two linebacker coaches among five moves

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQSgH_0eCoE09Q00
1 of 4

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants added two linebacker coaches to Brian Daboll’s staff and made three other moves Saturday.

New York hired John Egorugwu to coach the inside linebackers and Drew Wilkins to handle the outside linebackers.

The team also hired Christian Jones as an offensive assistant and Mark Loecher as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Ryan Hollern, formerly chief of staff for the coaches, has moved to the player personnel department as the college scouting coordinator.

Daboll announced his three coordinators and the majority of his coaching staff Friday. Among his hires is the first women coach in team history. Laura Young will be the director of coaching operations, coordinating and organizing practices, as well as game day operations.

Egorugwu was the linebackers coach at Vanderbilt last season. He spent the previous four year with the Buffalo Bills, the last three as a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach.

Daboll was the Bills’ offensive coordinator the past four seasons before being hired by the Giants to replace Joe Judge.

Wilkins spent the previous 12 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the last 10 working with new Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Egorugwu also worked the Ravens and knows Martindale.

Jones spent the previous three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, while Loecher worked for the Broncos last season.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saquon Barkley Gives First Impression Of Giants Coach Brian Daboll

Saquon Barkley is now onto his third head coach as he heads into his fifth season with the New York Giants. Following the short-lived tenures of Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge, the Giants have now hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the program’s new leader. Barkley is...
NFL
StyleCaster

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes For the Rams vs. the Giants

With more than seven years in the NFL, it’s understandable why fans want to know about Odell Beckham Jr.’s net worth and how much he made from the New York Giants, the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams and other football teams. Beckham was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and played football, basketball and track for Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana, In football, he played as the wide receiver, quarterback, running back and cornerback for his high school’s Greenies football team. After he graduated from high school, Beckham, who was rated as the number 6 wide receiver and the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Big Blue View

Giants 2022 free agency: C Billy Price

We know that the New York Giants have to — again — try to rebuild their offensive line. We know that Andrew Thomas is part of the long-term solution. Beyond that, GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have to figure out if there is anything salvageable from the wreckage left behind by Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge and the team’s revolving door of offensive line coaches.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Lawrence Tynes has strong words for Saquon Barkley

Eventually, the New York Giants will have to decide what to do with Saquon Barkley. The running back appeared to have limitless potential in his rookie season, but injuries and bad offensive lines have left everyone wondering just how much he can really do. This season, Barkley will play under another coaching staff and will once again be under pressure to perform for a future contract.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: 1st round mock-draft, double trade-back and offensive tackle support

If the New York Giants want to get the most out of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, given both are on the team for the 2022 season, they need to bolster their offensive line. With Dave Gettleman failing to piece together a competent line, new general manager Joe Schoen is tasked with solving the evergreen problem. Luckily, Big Blue has ample draft capital to spend this off-season, providing them a perfect opportunity to reinforce the trenches.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jones
Person
Don Martindale
AthlonSports.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions (Updated)

The 2021-22 NFL season is now in the books, while the Los Angeles Rams and their fans are still celebrating their Lombardi Trophy, much of the football world has already turned their clocks ahead to the coming campaign. The 2022 NFL Draft is still more than two months away, but with the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror and the Scouting Combine right around the corner, the focus has shifted to the next crop of rookies that will help their franchise make it to the big game.
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

Former New York Giants defensive back Eli Apple roasted by NFL players after losing Super Bowl

He was torched in coverage, but former New York Giants defensive back Eli Apple was roasted on Twitter following Sunday’s loss in Super Bowl LVI. Apple, in his first season with the Cincinnati Bengals, has grown synonymous with trash talk -- as was the case throughout the playoffs leading up to Sunday’s title tilt. The former Giants’ first round draft pick famously made enemies of Tyreke Hill and others, calling the Kansas City Chiefs star a “baby”. He doubled down on his comments when he offered Super Bowl tickets to Hill and teammate Mecole Hardman after the Bengals defeated KC in the AFC title game.
NFL
Newsday

Giants name John Egorugwu, Drew Wilkins as linebackers coaches

LOS ANGELES — They may not be as recognizable as some of the names being floated for the jobs — Rob Ryan and Bryan Cox, for example — but the two young linebackers coaches hired by the Giants certainly are familiar enough to head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Giants GM Joe Schoen: We will have difficult salary-cap decisions to make

The Giants doled out a few big-ticket contracts in free agency during Dave Gettleman‘s final years as GM, handing out deals to James Bradberry, Blake Martinez, Kenny Golladay and Adoree’ Jackson. Those contracts are among those that have pushed the Giants over the projected 2022 salary cap. The Giants are more than $11 million over the cap, and GM Joe Schoen told NBC Sports’ Peter King last month he wants to clear about $40 million in cap space before the start of the new league year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Coaching#American Football#Ap#The Buffalo Bills#The Minnesota Vikings#Broncos
GiantsCountry

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OL Billy Price

Billy Price was traded to the New York Giants on August 30, 2021, by the Cincinnati Bengals, who acquired defensive tackle B.J. Hill in exchange. Price, a native of Austintown, Ohio, entered the league in 2018 after being selected by the Bengals with the 21st overall pick. While there, he started the first two games of his rookie season before missing the next six games with an injury. Upon his return in Week 10, he was named a Bengals starter through the rest of that season.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

NFC Coaching Notes: Giants, Seahawks, Bears

Brian Daboll is naturally making some changes to the Giants coaching staff. Per Aaron Wilson on Twitter (detailed in four tweets), the Giants have hired Drew Wilkins as linebackers coach, Christian Jones as an offensive assistant, Laura Young as director of coaching operations, Bobby Johnson as offensive line coach, Shea Tierney as quarterbacks coach, DeAndre Smith as running backs coach, Mike Groh as wide receivers coach, Andy Bischoff as tight ends coach, Tony Sparano Jr. as assistant offensive line coach, and Andre Patterson as defensive line coach.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

Giants 2022 free agency: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants are unlikely to be major players in 2022 NFL Free Agency. Rookie General Manager Joe Schoen has said the team needs to clear roughly $40 million from its salary cap to operate properly in 2022. That likely precludes any major free agent signings. Still, the free...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Way-Too-Early NFL Predictions for 2022 Season

The longest season in NFL history has come to a close and what an ending it was. The Divisional Round delivered one of the most exciting playoff weekends in the history of the game, then gave way to a pair of thrilling conference championship games that set the stage for Super Bowl LVI. In SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals traded big plays and defensive stops until Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp in the end zone with less than two minutes remaining to put the "home" Rams ahead for good.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy