ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rihanna on her unique pregnancy style: ‘When you look good, you feel good’

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmF6D_0eCoDtCz00
Rihanna has found confidence in fashion as she prepares to welcome her first child. BACKGRID

She’s still a Fashion Killa!

Pregnant superstar Rihanna is embracing her ever changing body while remaining true to herself, opening up Friday night during her Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles about styling her new physique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIeqf_0eCoDtCz00
Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy style in a new interview.

She called it “fun,” yet, “a challenge” to showcase her eclectic style while with child in an interview with People, adding, “I like it. I’m enjoying it.”

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the “Work” singer continued. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXThD_0eCoDtCz00
“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she shared.

The songstress added that fashion has given her great confidence as she prepares to become a first-time mother.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoUWz_0eCoDtCz00
The singer celebrated the success of her beauty brands Friday night.

“You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” Rihanna continued. “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

The beauty is expecting her first kid with boyfriend, Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky, debuting her baby bump beneath a long pink jacket that was kept closed by just one button. She completed the look with a long embellished necklace, which adorned her bump with jewels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzrQ3_0eCoDtCz00
The mogul attended with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

She was later seen showcasing her tummy in a Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up cardigan ($480) and The Attico stirrup leggings ($630), which she layered beneath a Carhartt x Wardrobe.NYC reversible jacket ($750).

The boss babe also bared her baby bump in a fur-trimmed Fendi crop top and low-rise jeans layered beneath a vintage patchwork denim-and-leopard coat this week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thefocus.news

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's age difference revealed amid pregnancy news

As ASAP Rocky and Rihanna step out in NYC to confirm their pregnancy, we take a look at their ages in 2022 and a timeline of their relationship. A snowy Monday in New York City seemed the perfect opportunity for music stars ASAP Rocky and Rihanna to confirm the news that they are expecting a baby together. Rihanna stepped out in the snow on 31 January, 2022, displaying a baby bump. Rumours about a potential pregnancy were floating around the internet back in November 2021 after Rihanna was honoured as a National Hero of Barbados. Although Rihanna shut down such rumours at the time, it appears now that the fans were onto something.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Rihanna Shares New Baby Bump Pic After Pregnancy Announcement

Rihanna is definitely enjoying her February. On Wednesday (Feb. 2), the fashion mogul and pop superstar took to Instagram and Twitter to share a new pic of her baby bump after she and A$AP Rocky announced Monday that they’re expecting their first baby. “how the gang pulled up to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecurrent-online.com

Rihanna Is Pregnant! Now It’s Official! Baby Is Coming!

Rihanna is pregnant. The singer showed her baby bump to the whole world in a series of shots with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky, the father of her first child. In the photos, Rihanna is radiant, wearing a long pink jacket and a pair of ripped baggy jeans for the exit. The artist completed the look with jewels that adorned the belly.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
iheart.com

Rihanna Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In New, Intimate Photos

"how the gang pulled up to black history month" The stunning photos come just days after Rih and boyfriend A$AP Rocky announced that they were expecting their first child together with a Harlem style maternity shoot. Just as with everything else in her life, the billionaire singer and CEO is...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Rihanna bares her baby bump in new picture

Rihanna fans have been waiting for new music – but the artist, fashion and beauty mogul has another kind of project on the way. She's expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. The two were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City over the weekend (when temperatures fell below freezing), Rihanna wearing a long pink coat unbuttoned to show off her growing baby bump, adorned by long body chains that fell past her belly.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
People

Pregnant Rihanna Wore a New Fenty Beauty Lipstick for Her Bump Reveal with A$AP Rocky

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When Rihanna debuted her baby bump in January, the Fenty Beauty mogul made a sweet statement with her makeup. And Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty's Global Makeup Artist, is sharing the details of her meaningful beauty look exclusively with PEOPLE.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Rihanna Shared Her First Pregnancy Photo on Instagram

Days before Rihanna announced her pregnancy through a series of paparazzi photos, the singer went out in a loose orange jersey and hid the news. On her Instagram, she posted her first pic and showed her pregnant stomach that was under the garment. “how the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned it. Over 13.7 million people liked the photo. Gigi Hadid was among the celebs who commented, writing, “😭🥺 three angels 💘” You can view the full post here. The photo is below:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Killa#You Look Good#Ugh#Harlem#Nyc
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Lace-Up Top Paired With Sky-High Stilettos

Rihanna's maternity fashion is nothing short of spectacular. The 33-year-old singer was snapped going out to dinner in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night, and her bare baby bump was on full display in a statement-making top, leggings and heels. Rihanna rocked a black lace-up sweater during her outing, and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
StyleCaster

Rihanna May Have Just Hinted at Her Baby’s Gender—Here’s What Fans Think She’s Having

Baby on the way! Now that we know she’s pregnant, fans are curious to know Rihanna’s baby’s gender—and some social media users already have their theories. ICYMI: Rihanna, 33, debuted her baby bump for the first time in January 2022 with a maternity photoshoot alongside her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, 33, in Harlem, NY. In the photos—which you can see here—the “Umbrella” singer wore low-rise jeans and a long puffer jacket, which she unbuttoned past her belly button to show off her growing bump. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly following the pregnancy reveal, Rihanna and ASAP are “both...
CELEBRITIES
todaysparent.com

Rihanna is pregnant and the photos are UNREAL

The singer-turned-business mogul recently showed off her growing baby bump while on a wintry walk through the streets of New York with rapper and daddy-to-be A$AP Rocky, and the photos from their announcement are all kinds of wonderful. We’ve got an instant tooth ache from that forehead kiss—and we’re also wondering why we didn’t drape our baby bumps in more jewels (sorry kids, this is goddess-level accessorizing).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Rihanna is pregnant! Star debuts baby bump in the most iconic way

Congratulations are in order! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 33, have revealed they are expecting their first child together. The couple, who have been an item since January 2020, shared the news with fans while out walking in New York City on Friday. Rihanna proudly debuted her blooming baby bump, which she bared beneath a striking pink puffer jacket. Photographs published in the MailOnline show American rapper A$AP cradling his girlfriend's stomach and kissing her on the forehead as they strolled in NYC's sub-zero temperatures.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Daring Cutout Top & Low-Rise Sweats

Rihanna stunned in a black outfit that put her stomach on full-display while on her way out for dinner in Beverly Hills. Rihanna has totally been rocking her maternity looks! The mother to be looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-black outfit, while on her way to dinner on Sunday February 6. The new photos, which you can see here from DailyMail, showed the 33-year-old singer’s baby bump, while she was totally glowing. Even though she was going for a low-key look, Rihanna was still drop-dead gorgeous and is totally rocking her maternity looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
romper.com

Rihanna Reveals She Even Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret From Her Friends

Rihanna may have kept her pregnancy with boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, a secret from her Navy for a while, but don’t take it personally. The 33-year-old “Umbrella” singer and fashion designer also kept her own friends out of the loop. Well, just until they noticed something was a bit different about their bestie. Specifically, they noticed Rihanna had a picked up a little sweet tooth that she never had before.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy