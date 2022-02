CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's a Super Bowl with a lot of connections to Cleveland, for better or worse. Paul Brown was so poorly treated by Art Modell that he made up his own carbon copy of the Browns and plunked them down by the Ohio River. Since he did that, it's arguable which franchise has had more success and it's arguable which franchise has caused their fans more misery, but this year the Browns went 8-9 and the Bengals are in the Super Bowl. Of course, two of the Browns' eight wins were against the Bengals themselves, including a 41-16 whooping in Paul Brown Stadium on November 7th. Also, Larry Ogunjobi, who was a good soldier in Cleveland through a lot of bad football plays for the Bengals and Joe Burrow is an Ohio kid who played at Ohio State.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO