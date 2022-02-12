Michael Appleton enjoys competitive spirit as Lincoln stand up to Wycombe

Michael Appleton was pleased with the way Lincoln stood up to the physical test posed by Wycombe in a 1-1 draw and admitted he would have taken a point before the game.

The Imps looked to be heading for their second home win in a week as they led for most of the game thanks to Liam Cullen’s fifth-minute opener, the result of a superb corner routine involving Chris Maguire and Anthony Scully.

But promotion-chasing Wycombe piled on the pressure in the closing stages and finally levelled when Chris Forino-Joseph headed home in the 85th minute.

The Chairboys almost pinched all three points when Josh Griffiths had to make a superb save before Josh Scowen was dismissed after collecting his second booking in stoppage time.

“Satisfied is probably the best word,” said Appleton. “We picked our moments when to play and how to play.

“I thought we competed really well with them, limited them to opportunities in that last 10 minutes when they got the goal and their tails were up.”

Asked if he would have settled for a draw ahead of kick-off, Appleton said: “Probably, because of the elements, knowing what we were up against and knowing we’re not the biggest side.

“With the amount of games coming thick and fast, it’s important to keep the momentum going and picking up points.”

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth felt his side should have won the game, and been awarded a penalty in the first half.

“Twenty-eight shots at goal,” he pointed out.

“It took a sloppy set-play (for Lincoln’s goal) to get going. We’ve got to defend that better, I’m really disappointed with that.

“They had one or two breakaways and, right before half-time, their right-back (Brooke Norton-Cuffy) had a great chance and a great run.

“But on the whole, I thought we had the better chances. How we haven’t scored in the scramble at the end is unbelievable.

“I thought we had a definite penalty shout in the first half on Josh Scowen. He’s nipped behind their lad, who doesn’t know he’s there, kicked the ball and the lad’s just fouled him in the box.

“Anywhere else on the pitch, that’s a foul but he doesn’t give the penalty and, for me, that’s a mistake by the referee.

“In the second half, we always knew we would step on them and put it on them.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t scored more goals in that second half with the chances we had and their keeper has made a worldy of a save.

“But David Stockdale had to make one save (to deny Max Sanders) so sharing the spoils is not a bad thing when you don’t play brilliantly and still get a point away from home.”

