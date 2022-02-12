Boris Johnson contacted by UK police over lockdown parties

Boris Johnson is facing pressure to resign if an inquiry finds he violated government lockdown rules. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been contacted by police in a growing investigation into parties held at his Downing Street office during coronavirus lockdowns.

Johnson received a questionnaire about the scandal dubbed “Party-Gate” from Metropolitan Police seeking answers, his office said Saturday.

While some US pols — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, and others — frequently flout their own COVID-19 guidelines with impunity, the issue is considerably more serious across the pond.

Johnson is facing pressure to resign if an inquiry finds he violated government lockdown rules.

Even influential members of his own political party have harshly criticized him over the shindigs.

Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major said Johnson’s actions were “shredding” the country’s reputation. As his domestic problems mount, Johnson has sought to focus on international affairs.

The British prime minister was in Poland this week as part of a frenzied diplomatic effort to stave off a potential Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

With Post Wires