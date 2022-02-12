ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Home invasion victim in Canada saved after frantic call to cops in UK

By Kerry J. Byrne
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWoGn_0eCoDagQ00
Cops in Durham, England helped save a woman in Canada. Durham Constabulary

Now that’s going above and beyond the call of duty.

Quick-thinking cops in Britain helped save a frightened home-invasion victim in Canada — despite being stationed 3,400 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

“I need help, he is going to come, he is in the house,” a woman typed frantically into an online chat from her home in Durham, Ontario, the BBC reports.

But she had mistakenly contacted cops in Durham, England.

The British bobbies kept the chat alive long enough to contact their Canadian counterparts. The suspected intruder, a 35-year-old man, was cornered and Tasered in a nearby property 30 minutes later, the report states.

The woman received medical treatment for her injuries while her attacker faces multiple charges, Durham police in Britain posted on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8TWQ_0eCoDagQ00
The British police dispatcher called the rescue an “unusual incident.”

“If we can assist in rescuing a vulnerable victim in immediate danger, regardless of where they live, we will do all we can to help,” said Andrea Arthur, a police dispatcher in Durham, England.

She called the transatlantic rescue an “unusual incident” that was “very distressing” for the victim.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Durham Police call handlers save woman in Canada

Police call handlers saved a woman from an intruder 3,000 miles away in Canada after she contacted the wrong force. The team at Durham Police, England, were contacted via online chat by a woman who reported an intruder in her home in Durham, Canada. She had typed "I need help,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Suspect in Canada trucker protest hit-and-run is militant Antifa punk rocker

The suspect arrested over the car-ramming attack against “Freedom Convoy” anti-vaccine mandate protesters in Winnipeg is an Antifa member with a long history of far-left militant activism in Canada. David Alexander Zegarac, 42, of Headingley, Manitoba, allegedly sped off in his Jeep Patriot to try to escape after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Uk#England#Durham Police#British#Canadian
Miami Herald

Apologetic man leaves couple $200 after breaking into their New Mexico home, cops say

A 34-year-old man is accused of breaking into a New Mexico home and leaving $200 for the homeowners when they caught him, police said. When a couple returned to their Santa Fe home on Jan. 30, they noticed beer bottles in the trash and dishes in the sink, along with the stench of rotting food, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
steynonline.com

Canada's Bad Cop/Bad Cop Routine

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. The Durham Report may well arise, as there have been some potentially important developments. (I say "potentially" because it's not really important until someone you've actually heard of goes to jail.)
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
WKRC

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (CNN/CNN PRIMA NEWS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Czech singer who deliberately contracted COVID-19 in order to obtain a health pass has died. Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities in the Czech Republic. Hana Horka, the vocalist for the band...
WORLD
faithit

5-year-old Boy Rushes to Neighbor’s for Help: “My Mom is Dead in the Shower”

Neighbor, Jessica Penyoer told ABC15 that she didn’t expect the alerting news from the 5-year-old boy. Surprised to see him at that time of night, she first thought Salvatore’s dog had passed because he was speaking quickly and she misunderstood him. She also didn’t realize he was actually holding his infant sister; she told ABC15 that she thought he was holding a doll. But when she asked him more questions about what was going on, he told her, “My mom died in the shower. Can you take care of us?”
KIDS
faithit

Newborn Baby Boy Found Abandoned In Box With Heartbreaking Note

The Discovery of an Abandoned Newborn on New Year’s Day. Just the next day, another abandoned newborn baby boy was found in a lavatory bin in an airplane bathroom by Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport customs officials during a routine check of the plane, just after the passengers had departed the plane. The Air Mauritius plane had been traveling from Antananarivo, which is the capital of Madagascar, to Port Louis in Mauritius. The discovery was made shortly after the plane landed on New Year’s Day. The baby boy was rushed to the public hospital for care and treatment.
Upworthy

Teacher tapes hockey pucks under the desks of students to prepare them for an active shooter

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A high school teacher from Michigan went viral after giving her students hockey pucks for self-defense in the event of an active shooter situation. The controversial video has since been taken down. While many praised her for preparing the students for a worst-case scenario, others lamented the dystopian horror that children in America have to live through. Carly Zacharias who goes by @crzachar on TikTok shared a video explaining the instructions she has given her students to follow if they are faced with an active shooter situation. Carly Zacharias is a high school Spanish teacher in Oakland County, Michigan, reported Newsweek.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Florida dad posted selfie with kids an hour before murder-suicide

A Florida father posted a tragic selfie with his two smiling children on Facebook less then an hour before authorities say he shot them dead in a murder-suicide. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, shared the black and white photo of him and his children — Baleria Tovar, 12, and Matias Tovar, 9 — on his social media account at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Nashville News Hub

Father and his girlfriend kept his 14-year-old autistic son locked in a shed filled with trash, scattered tools and a bucket toilet – with no electricity or plumbing

According to reports, the 44-year-old father and his 36-year-old girlfriend reportedly locked the man’s 14-year-old son with autism in a 6 x10ft shed. The responding officers reportedly found a bed, various trash, scattered tools and a bucket toilet. The teen showed officers some snacks and canned soup that he was given. The shed was only locked from the outside and it had no electricity or plumbing. The shed was also very hot because there was no means of climate control.
KIDS
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Texas police hunt for 20-year-old charged for alleged role in MS-13 machete murder

Texas police are hunting a young woman who allegedly lured a man to a field where he was brutally hacked to death by MS-13 gang members with machetes. Karla Jackelin Morales, 20, was charged with murder for her alleged role in the July 2018 shooting and machete slaying of 24-year-old Jose Villanueva, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy