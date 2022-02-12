ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Derby win rounds off a great week for Middlesbrough – Chris Wilder

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgUM5_0eCoDYrq00

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder felt their comprehensive 4-1 win over Derby capped off a great week for the football club.

Boro moved into the Championship play-off places at the end of a nine-day spell in which they knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup and drew at promotion rivals QPR.

Isaiah Jones produced three first-half assists at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday as a Lee Buchanan own goal and strikes from Aaron Connolly and Matt Crooks put Boro in charge at the break despite Max Bird’s 39th-minute equaliser.

And Duncan Watmore added a fourth late on to leave Derby stranded four points from safety after a week in which the troubled club reached an agreement with Boro over a legal claim.

Middlesbrough boss Wilder said: “We got a bit sloppy and a bit loose after we went up in the game in terms of possession.

“They had a certain amount of possession as well but we settled down once we got our noses back in front and it was a great boost to go in at half-time 3-1 up.

“We kept moving it and yet again Jonah (Jones) has found himself in a great position. We’ve managed to finish that off.

“As what happens, they open up and change they shape. They have to take big chances and it opens it up for us as well.

“Our shape behind the ball was really good. I thought the work rate of the players, especially the front two. I thought they’d gas themselves out after about 60 or 70 minutes and Azza (Connolly) and Flo (Folarin Balogun) kept going because they got that game under their belt. Delighted with them two.

“When they gave it away, our press was good. We created opportunities. I’m not getting too carried away, it’s a good result on the back of a great week for the football club.

“Now we rest, recover and go again next week which is obviously the key.”

Derby manager Wayne Rooney felt the scoreline was a little unfair on his players.

“I thought it was quite an even game first half,” he said.

“I felt we had bits of control of it and we got the equaliser, and we were OK, and then we concede two sloppy goals, we need to look at.

“I take responsibility for the result because I tried something with Tom Lawrence and Luke Plange, to leave them high up the pitch and try and play a little bit on the counter attack, and that didn’t pay off. I take full responsibility for that.

“It is a disappointing result. Middlesbrough are a good team but I didn’t feel there was that much between the two teams.”

Boro’s Crooks received a yellow card in the first half for a heavy challenge.

Rooney added: “My initial thought was it was a red card. I don’t like to see anyone getting red cards.

“The referee is a top referee and maybe he has missed it. That’s football.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wilder
Person
Matt Crooks
Person
Duncan Watmore
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Tom Lawrence
The Independent

Mason Greenwood news: Manchester United left in ‘unusual situation’ says manager Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has said that Manchester United are in an "unusual situation" following Mason Greenwood’s arrest but called on his players to come together and ensure they have a successful end to the season.Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a young woman on Sunday, then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill while in custody.The 20-year-old was released on bail by Greater Manchester Police pending further investigation on Wednesday but will remain suspended by United, not playing or training at the club "until further notice".Rangnick said that Greenwood's arrest had not distracted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middlesbrough#Football Club#Qpr
The Independent

Frank Lampard ‘absolutely delighted’ with victory as Everton revival takes off

Frank Lampard declared himself “absolutely delighted” while also stressing that “it’s only a start” after Everton recorded their first Premier League win under him by beating Leeds 3-0 at Goodison Park.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half thanks to headers from Seamus Coleman and fellow defender Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Rodrigo struck the hosts’ bar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison’s 78th-minute shot went in off Anthony Gordon to wrap up the victory for Lampard’s men, who moved five points clear of the relegation zone.Lampard – who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dominant 3-0 Win Over Leeds United

Donny van de Beek came off the bench an hour into Everton’s shambolic second half performance against Newcastle United on Tuesday night and in front of a raucous St. James’ Park crowd, the Dutchman had cut an unusually composed figure, in a game full of unforced errors and misplaced passes from his teammates. Handed his full debut for the Blues on Saturday, in a must-win game, the midfielder showed what a classy operator he is and what an opportunity it is to have him in Royal Blue for the second half of the season. Watching his clever movement, neat touches and reading of the game, it is quite a head-shaker how the player has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

EFL feels Middlesbrough and Wycombe claims are football-related debts for Derby

The EFL says it disagrees with Derby’s belief that legal claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe should not be treated as football-related debt. Both clubs are seeking compensation relating to Derby’s breaching of financial rules, but the Rams believe that the governing body should not force them to defend the claims in order to keep its EFL membership.
SOCCER
newschain

Derby keep dream of great escape alive with win over Hull

Derby took another step on the road to a great escape in the Championship when they beat Hull 3-1 at Pride Park. Wales international Tom Lawrence scored and laid on another for Festy Ebosele after Craig Forsyth gave Derby a first-half lead they never looked like relinquishing. The defender headed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel revels in Chelsea’s Club World Cup win after beating Covid isolation

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he only beat his Covid isolation at the “second-to-last chance” to coach Chelsea to their maiden Club World Cup title in person.The Blues’ German boss admitted he cut a frustrated figure trying to coach Chelsea’s FA Cup fourth-round win over Plymouth and the Club World Cup semi-final from his office.And, as time ticked down, he revealed he made several drives to the airport without even waiting for his Covid test result, such was his desperation to join the Chelsea squad in Abu Dhabi.Tuchel tested negative at the penultimate chance to reach the United Arab Emirates in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy