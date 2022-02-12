ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ben Garner delighted with Josh Davison after his double in win over Scunthorpe

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWKW3_0eCoDQo200

Swindon head coach Ben Garner lavished praise on two-goal Josh Davison after the Robins thrashed struggling Scunthorpe 3-0.

Harry McKirdy was also on the scoresheet as Swindon ran riot in the second half at the County Ground.

Garner said: “I am delighted for JD to get his two goals today – he was immense up there.

“We were very good. We were really positive, created lots of opportunities and had lots of shots.

“In the first half we just didn’t take the chances from the positions we got into but overall I’m really pleased.

“Second half we could have scored more but I am also really pleased to get a clean sheet.

“I wanted to get energy into the team. We had a nice balance with the front three.”

McKirdy scored the breakthrough goal in the 58th minute as he raced onto Ellis Iandolo’s delightful diagonal ball down the right.

The forward then drove into the box and tucked through Rory Watson’s legs for his 13th of the season.

A freak deflection 12 minutes later saw Joe Tomlinson’s effort hit team-mate Davison and loop over the stranded Watson for the second goal.

Manny Onariase’s lunge at Louis Barry handed Town a penalty which Davison fired home with five minutes left.

With one win in seven before this Swindon struggled against their lowly opponents in the first half with Aston Villa loanee Barry squandering a far-post header and a one-on-one.

But the first goal opened the floodgates.

Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill faces a mountain to climb to save his side from relegation.

But he said: “I thought it was one of our better performances. I can’t believe we haven’t scored today.

“Swindon are a possession-based side.

“I think they’re a good outfit the way they look pleasant on the eye, but I thought we coped with it quite well.

“And again, I’m just so disappointed for the players because I know what they are going through.

“I just can’t believe the way it has ebbed away after good work in the first half and I certainly wasn’t expecting a 3-0.”

“The players have got to understand the mistakes that they made they cannot keep having.

“They’re gonna have to be brave because when you make mistakes, you don’t go hiding.

“They have got to be brave the next time they step out against Rochdale.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jai Rowe heads Scunthorpe to much-needed win over Walsall

Jai Rowe’s first-half header earned three precious points for struggling Scunthorpe as they beat out-of-form Walsall 1-0 at the Sands Venue Stadium. Rowe reacted first to nod home in the 34th minute after Ross Millen’s free-kick from 25 yards had struck the inside of the post. The goal...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rory Watson
Person
Ellis Iandolo
Person
Harry Mckirdy
Person
Ben Garner
Person
Manny Onariase
Person
Josh Davison
The Independent

Frank Lampard ‘absolutely delighted’ with victory as Everton revival takes off

Frank Lampard declared himself “absolutely delighted” while also stressing that “it’s only a start” after Everton recorded their first Premier League win under him by beating Leeds 3-0 at Goodison Park.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half thanks to headers from Seamus Coleman and fellow defender Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Rodrigo struck the hosts’ bar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison’s 78th-minute shot went in off Anthony Gordon to wrap up the victory for Lampard’s men, who moved five points clear of the relegation zone.Lampard – who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Josh Davison a doubt for Swindon against Exeter

On-loan Charlton striker Josh Davison is a doubt for Swindon’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter at the County Ground. The 22-year-old was forced off at half-time during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Crawley with a hamstring problem and is unlikely to be fit. Wing-back Joe Tomlinson could...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Swindon#Jd
newschain

Ross County sign former Southampton winger Josh Sims

Ross County have finalised the signing of former Southampton winger Josh Sims. The 24-year-old has been a free agent since being released by Southampton last summer. County said in a statement: “Josh has been on the radar of quite a number of clubs across England and Scotland and Ross County are delighted to secure his signature.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Nicky Featherstone back from ban for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere

Nicky Featherstone is back in contention for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere at the Suit Direct Stadium. The 33-year-old was sent off in Pools’ 0-0 draw with Exeter last month and has served a three-match suspension, but new signing Bryn Morris has impressed in the skipper’s absence and could keep his place.
WORLD
newschain

Barnsley and Cardiff hit with FA fines

Barnsley and Cardiff have been fined a total of £22,000 after an ill-tempered conclusion to their Sky Bet Championship clash earlier this month. The Tykes, who admitted a charge of failing to control their players and staff, have been ordered to pay £12,000, while the Bluebirds, who denied a similar charge, have been hit with a £10,000 penalty.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Goodwin, Ross, Lambert, Rangers, Dortmund, Celtic

Former Hibernian head coach Jack Ross and St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin are being considered by Aberdeen to replace Stephen Glass as manager. (Record) Paul Lambert, the former Scotland captain and one-time Aston Villa boss, is interested in the Aberdeen manager's job. (Sun) Ex-Aberdeen striker Charlie Nicholas urges the Dons...
SOCCER
newschain

Objective complete – James McPake pleased to see Dundee avoid cup shock

Dundee boss James McPake was content to see his cinch Premiership side grind out victory as they overcame Peterhead 3-0 to progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. McPake’s men had to battle to progress, with a Charlie Adam penalty giving them the lead just after the half-hour mark before Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan added further goals in the second half.
SOCCER
The Independent

Brentford and Crystal Palace draw blanks after Christian Eriksen’s moving moment

Christian Eriksen was introduced to the crowd before the 0-0 draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace and how this tepid contest could have done with the Dane’s guile. Thomas Frank’s team will be happy enough with the point – their first in six Premier League matches. Patrick Vieira will be less pleased. His men had enough possession to have won easily but they lacked a cutting edge.The threat of relegation remains for both sides, rumbling like a storm in the distance. It is still remote, especially for Palace, but drab performances like this are a warning sign for both managers....
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy