College Sports

Baylor F Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffers significant knee injury

By The Associated Press
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a gruesome left knee injury in the 10th-ranked Bears' game against Texas on Saturday. Tchamwa Tchatchoua was going down the court after a...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox34.com

WATCH: Coach Mark Adams news conference after Texas Tech beats TCU 82-69

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball team remains undefeated at home this season, after overcoming a deficit of 13 points in the first half to knock off TCU 82-69. The Red Raiders are now (15-0) at home, but the perfect record didn’t come without multiple scares Saturday afternoon. Tech began to fall behind mid-way through the first half of the game. At the 5:22 mark in the half, a Damion Baugh three pointer put the team down 35-22. Moments later, after a missed three pointer, junior guard Kevin McCullar seemed to roll his ankle after stepping on Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon’s foot. McCullar did not return to the game after being helped back to the locker room.
LUBBOCK, TX
mediaite.com

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. Suffers Game-Altering Knee Injury in Super Bowl LVI

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Super Bowl debut began in epic fashion with a first quarter touchdown catch, but then unfortunately came to a screeching halt with a knee injury. Late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham went down with a non-contact knee injury. The Rams superstar wide receiver attempted to catch a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford, but he crumbled in the open field and dropped to the ground clutching his left knee.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
ocolly.com

On point without 3-pointers: OSU dominates West Virginia

Well into the second half, Oklahoma State had yet to make a 3-pointer. It did not matter. The Cowboys dominated. OSU beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 81-58 on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. When junior guard Keylan Boone made OSU’s first 3-pointer of the game, a swish from the corner...
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Falls Apart in Second Half to Lose to Kansas State

Manhattan, Kansas – The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11 overall, 3-9 in the Big 12 Conference) likely saw their NCAA Tournament hopes destroyed tonight by losing to the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11, 6-7), 78-73. The Mountaineers led 42-35 at halftime, but Kansas State went on an 18-2 run in the...
MANHATTAN, KS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
stakingtheplains.com

Post-Game Thoughts: Texas Tech 82, TCU 69

This is a situation where TCU regressed to what they actually are rather than what they presented in the first half. That’s part of staying the course where they made 41% of their 3-point shots, 7 of 17, and then went ahead and made 4 of 10 in the second half. For the year, TCU has only made 30% of those 3-point shots, so definitely out of the norm. They shot 48% overall in the first half and 44% in the second What they didn’t do well was hold onto the ball and we’ll get to that in a second. TCU scored .93 points per possession while Texas Tech scored 1.3 and that was the difference in the game, which is that they valued possessions and TCU did not.
BASKETBALL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

IUPUI faces UIC, aims to halt 4-game skid

IUPUI Jaguars (2-20, 0-12 Horizon) at UIC Flames (9-13, 5-9 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI is looking to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over UIC. The Flames have gone 3-6 at home. UIC is eighth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 29.9 rebounds. Damaria Franklin leads the Flames with 7.1 boards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Washington State visits Oregon after Richardson’s 22-point game

Washington State Cougars (14-8, 7-5 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-7, 9-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the Washington State Cougars after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 78-64 loss to the California Golden Bears. The Ducks have gone 10-4 in home games. Oregon is 3-2 in games decided by...
EUGENE, OR
wvgazettemail.com

West Virginia suffers loss at No. 10 Baylor

WACO, Texas — The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a 75-57 loss to No. 10 Baylor on Saturday evening, at the Ferrell Center in Waco. West Virginia's scoring efforts were led by senior guard Madisen Smith, who tied her season-high with 18 points. The Greenville, South Carolina, native also led...
WACO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas has no room for excuses after Baylor loss

WACO — For about 15 minutes Saturday afternoon, the Ferrell Center’s media workroom turned into a confessional. Brock Cunningham admitted Texas got lackadaisical. Courtney Ramey labeled the whole team soft, himself included. And Timmy Allen confessed the Longhorns “weren’t ready for the fight” Baylor brought.
WACO, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Camara scores 17 to carry Dayton past Rhode Island 63-57

Toumani Camara registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Dayton defeated Rhode Island 63-57 on Monday night. Koby Brea had 12 points for the Flyers (18-8, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points. R.J. Blakney had 10 points and eight rebounds. Makhi Mitchell had 11 rebounds and three...
DAYTON, OH
abc17news.com

Rams receiver Beckham suffers knee injury in 2nd quarter

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable to return to the Super Bowl after he suffered an injury to his left knee during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. It is the same knee Beckham injured midway through the 2020 season in Cleveland, which caused him to miss the rest of the year. Beckham suffered the injury on a noncontact play with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter. The mercurial wide receiver, who was signed by the Rams after being released by Cleveland at midseason, was running toward the right side of the field on a crossing route. It appeared as though his foot got caught in the turf.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Agnew scores 14, Alcorn State tops Florida A&M 68-56

Darrious Agnew scored 14 points to lead Alcorn State to a 68-56 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night. Keondre Montgomery added 11 points for the Braves. Alcorn State 10-15, 9-4 SWAC) led 35-18 at halftime. Dimingus Stevens led Florida A&M (10-14, 8-5) with 12 points. —- More AP college...
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Houston, Dana Holgorsen Agree to Multi-Year Extension

View the original article to see embedded media. According to a report from Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic, the Houston Cougars are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with coach Dana Holgorsen. The Cougars finished with a 12–2 record this past season, which was the team's best record since Holgorsen's...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Butler bites back with 3s to beat No. 18 Marquette, 85-79

The Butler Bulldogs were tired of falling short. So on Saturday, they aggressively took control, stood up to the challenges and finally found a way to bite back. Bryce Golden scored a career-high 22 points, Bo Hodges posted a double-double and Aaron Thompson broke the school's career-assist record as the Bulldogs held off No. 18 Marquette 85-79.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

