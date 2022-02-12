ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From "MacGruber" to "Dr. Death," here are 12 shows to watch on Peacock besides the Olympics

By Joy Saha
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0Kw5_0eCoDH6j00

The Winter Olympic Games in Beijing just wrapped up its first week of competition, and things have been quite eventful to say the least. And that's not even counting Leslie Jones' unfiltered commentary.

If you've been catching coverage on NBC or NBC.com you can't help but be bombarded by ads for series on sister streaming service Peacock. And if you subscribed to Peacock specifically for its Olympics coverage (which it also carried for the 2020 Summer Games) you may want to check out its other entertainment options.

Salon has already reviewed and recommended several Peacock series in the past, but here's a reminder. Lovers of female musical ensembles, check out Tina Fey's comedy "Girls5Eva" and the even smarter, more irreverent "We Are Lady Parts." You can also binge all four seasons of "AP Bio," starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt getting up to high school shenanigans. And if you're still mourning Mel and Sue's exit from "The Great British Bake Off," see them teamed up again in the action-comedy "Hitmen."

There's also the nostalgic "Young Rock," based on the life of actor and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the hilarious small-town antics of "Rutherford Falls" and Amber Ruffin's humorous and heartfelt takes on her weekly series "The Amber Ruffin Show."

Need more? Here are several more series that are worthy of checking out on Peacock. All are available to stream now unless otherwise noted.

"Baking It"

Maya Rudolph ("Big Mouth") and Andy Samberg ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") host this jovial confectionary competition where eight teams of two home bakers face off to win a $50,000 prize and the title of "Best in Dough." From pies and petite treats to three-tiered cakes and gingerbread houses, the bakers tackle them all in the ultimate Olympic Games of desserts. While it's decidedly American, it can temporarily fill that "Bake-Off" sized hole in your bundt cake of a heart.

"Bel-Air," premieres Feb. 13

The upcoming "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot stars newcomer Jabari Banks as street-smart teen Will. After escaping the streets of West Philadelphia, Will arrives in the posh Bel-Air to live with his Uncle Phil, Aunt Viv and three cousins — Carlton, Hilary and Ashley. Will's signature swagger, which was once-revered in his old town, now ostracizes him from his peers and loved ones. In his new journey, which ditches the comedic tone for a more serious one, Will must decide how he'll shape his future after getting a second chance at life.

"Dr. Death"

Based on the real-life story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, the limited crime series traces the downfall of the Texan neurosurgeon's practice that left multiple patients either disabled or dead. As Duntsch's victim count continues to increase, two physicians and a Dallas prosecutor take matters into their own hands to stop him. Joshua Jackson stars as Duntsch alongside Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin and AnnaSophia Robb.

"Grand Crew"

Described as both "warm and well-intentioned," the comedy follows the lives of six young Black professionals and close friends living their lives in LA. There's Noah (Echo Kellum), a hopeless romantic; Nicky (Nicole Byer), Noah's younger sister who works as a realtor; Wyatt (Justin Cunningham), who is happily married; Sherm (Carl Tart) and his roommate Anthony (Aaron Jennings), who is a vegan accountant; and recently divorced Fay (Grasie Mercedes), who works at the group's favorite bar. Together, they tackle the joys and chaos of adulthood — whether that involves dating or making strides in their careers — with great company and equally great wine.

One of the strongest new sitcoms of the past year, this series airs episodes first on NBC before debuting on Peacock, where you can binge at your leisure.

"One of Us Is Lying"

The teen drama series, based on Karen M. McManus' novel of the same name, delves into a mysterious school detention that leaves one student dead. Simon, the deceased student in question, died from a fatal allergic reaction just moments before his online gossip app was set to reveal his classmates' most intimate secrets. Each of Simon's four peers have their own motives for murder, but they've all denied their involvement thus far. Who is lying and who is telling the truth? It's a simple question with a far from simple answer.

"MacGruber"

The "MacGyver" parody stars Will Forte as MacGruber, an ex-con and diehard patriot who attempts to take down Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a villain from his past. Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne and Billy Zane also star in the action-comedy series based on the recurring "Saturday Night Live" sketch of the same name.

"Meddling: The Olympic Skating Scandal That Shocked the World"

Perhaps this year's Olympics isn't scandal-ridden enough for you? "Meddling: The Olympic Skating Scandal That Shocked the World" follows two figure skating pairs embroiled in controversy during the 2002 Winter Games: Canadian gold medal contenders Jamie Salé and David Pelletier and Russia's Anton Sikharulidze and Elena Berezhnaya. Days after the gold was awarded to Sikharulidze and Berezhnaya, French judge Marie-Reine Le Gougne allegedly revealed that she was pressured to score in favor of the Russian pair.

Each episode explores the international scandal that took place both on and off the ice.

"Saved by the Bell"

In the revival of the classic 1989 series, former Bayside High student Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is happily married to his high school sweetheart (Tiffani Thiessen) and serving as the Governor of California. His administration, however, is currently under fire after cutting $10 billion in education funding and closing multiple low-income high schools. Morris' ultimate solution is to transfer the lower-income students to his prestigious alma mater, where drama and teenage antics ensue.

"True Story With Ed and Randall"

Ed Helms ("The Office") and Randall Park ( "Fresh Off the Boat") listen and react to ordinary people sharing their memorable and offbeat personal tales. From a catastrophic bridal party to a teen's attempt to sneak his way out to prom, each episode highlights a different story or two. The stories are also brought to life on screen by a cast of comedians and actors. The finished product is a spectacular biopic unique to each guest and their narrative.

"Wolf Like Me"

The limited comedy-drama series stars Josh Gad as Gary, a single father of one, and Isla Fisher as Mary, a reclusive advice columnist. Gary and his 11-year-old daughter Emma are still mourning the death of Emma's mother, Lisa, when Mary suddenly enters their lives. Fate brought them all together but unbeknownst to Gary and Lisa, Mary is more dangerous than she seems.

We're all pretty smart here, and with a title like "Wolf Like Me," it doesn't take a full moon to shine a light on the hairy secret that Mary is hiding.

"Yellowstone"

We initially hoped this would be a dramatized version of Yogi Bear's history of picnic basket heists set in a historic national park, but the actual show hasn't done too badly for itself. For the Paramount Network show's recent fourth-season finale, "Yellowstone" was the most-watched basic cable episode since "The Walking Dead" season 8 premiere way back in 2017. That's not too shabby especially during the pandemic.

The modern western series follows the dysfunctional Dutton family — which includes widowed patriarch John (Kevin Costner) and his children Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) — on their Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Outside of the family, there's more drama involving the nearby Broken Rock Indian Reservation, local developers and the government.

While you'd think that a Paramount show would head to the Paramount+ streaming service, you'd only be partly right. The deal for "Yellowstone" to go to Peacock was already in place, so you get to enjoy all of its ranch-flavored charms here. Its period prequel series "1883," however, streams on Paramount+.

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

It's been a while since a scripted musical series really charmed us ("Smash," we still miss your messiness). In this comedy, Jane Levy plays Zoey Clarke, who is not your average software developer. After a botched MRI that takes place during an earthquake, Zoey's brain is loaded with a lengthy playlist of songs. As a result, she can listen to people's true thoughts in the form of song and dance, which she calls "heart songs." Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen and Lauren Graham also star.

Although NBC had canceled the show recently after two seasons, the heart songs don't necessarily end there. The Roku Channel of all places (yes, they make original content) commissioned a holiday sequel film, "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas," which you can check out there. The idea was that if that was successful enough, more episodes could follow, although there's been no word of that happening yet.

IN THIS ARTICLE
