When we submitted The Sandspur’s content to the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) in October, I did not know what to expect. Managing Editor Trinideé Mercado and I began our tenure with a dwindling staff and the nerve-wracking reality that we had to shift our platform online. Over the summer, we interviewed several students, all of whom were strangers to us, to fill empty writer and editor positions. We were hopeful and nervous to hire new staff members who were committed to increasing transparency on campus.

GOLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO