LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams have scheduled their Super Bowl victory parade for Wednesday. Fans celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood. (Getty Images) Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said Monday a Super Bowl victory parade will be held Wednesday, although a time has not yet been determined. Demoff said the parade will start at the Shrine Auditorium and end at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the peristyle-end plaza outside the stadium. According to team officials, the parade will go down Jefferson Boulevard to Figueroa Street, turn don’t Exposition Park Drive before finally ending at the Coliseum. (Credit: CBS) In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA title and the Dodgers won the World Series, but both were denied victory parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a 23-20 thriller Sunday. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO