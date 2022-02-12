ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

South Point Las Vegas offers sports betting seminar ahead of the Super Bowl

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — South Point Las Vegas and Sports Betting Network "V-sin" held a free betting seminar ahead of the...

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Event#Seminar#Casino#American Football#South Point Las Vegas#Sports Betting Network
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
foxla.com

Expect more Super Bowls at SoFi Stadium, NFL commissioner says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hailed what he deemed a triumphant return of the league to the Los Angeles area, saying SoFi Stadium will likely be at the top of the list to land another Super Bowl when the next available locations are chosen. "We don't have a...
NFL
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: NFL Fans React To Pregame Flyover

Before kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI, a first-of-its-kind flyover soared over SoFi Stadium. It will be Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, and Joe Burrow, the quarterback of the Bengals, who will be the stars out on the field on Sunday. But prior to the game, there were five stars up in the sky. In what is being called the Air Force Heritage Flight, five aircraft were part of an incredible formation flight over the stadium in Inglewood right as the national anthem came to an end. The five aircraft represent the Air Force’s 75 years as a service branch.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
CBS LA

Rams Super Bowl Parade To Take Place Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams have scheduled their Super Bowl victory parade for Wednesday. Fans celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood. (Getty Images) Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said Monday a Super Bowl victory parade will be held Wednesday, although a time has not yet been determined. Demoff said the parade will start at the Shrine Auditorium and end at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the peristyle-end plaza outside the stadium. According to team officials, the parade will go down Jefferson Boulevard to Figueroa Street, turn don’t Exposition Park Drive before finally ending at the Coliseum. (Credit: CBS) In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA title and the Dodgers won the World Series, but both were denied victory parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a 23-20 thriller Sunday. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
NFL
news3lv.com

Las Vegas sees big bets for the Big Game

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Big bets are rolling in for the Super Bowl this weekend. Someone placed $250,000 on the Los Angeles Rams and a second better placed $110,000 on the Cincinnati Bangles at Station Casinos. A couple of times a year, south point casino teaches people how to...
basketballinsiders.com

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Bonuses

While Wisconsin sports betting is still not live, bettors in Wisconsin can still get in on the action with a ton of online sportsbooks. The Los Angeles Rams are just the second team in NFL history to host a Super Bowl, as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals as four and a half point favorites on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
GAMBLING
news3lv.com

Caesars Sportsbook debuts first Super Bowl commercial

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesar’s Sportsbook is making its advertising debut in the Super Bowl after partnering with the NFL. The ad plays on Roman times and includes big names. Caesar’s Sportsbook, the sports betting division of Caesars Entertainment, will make its advertising debut in its first Super Bowl with a star-studded cast.
NFL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Betting on the Super Bowl? Attorney General offers safety tips for bets

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry warned football fans to use extreme caution if they plan to place bets on the Super Bowl matchup featuring the Cincinatti Bengals and Los Angeles. LSU fans are gearing up to cheer on former Tigers like Joe Burrow, Andrew Whitworth, Ja'Marr Chase, and Odell Beckham...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy