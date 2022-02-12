ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAT TO WATCH: Football, then ice dancing on big day for NBC

The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Sunday is a sports bonanza for NBC, which is airing the...

hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Salary: How Much The NBC Analyst Makes

Cris Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver turned NBC broadcaster, is set to call Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night. The longtime NFL analyst is on the call with Al Michaels and Michele Tafoya. It could be the final NBC broadcast for Michaels and Tafoya, who are both expected to pursue other opportunities.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Revealed Why She’s Leaving Sunday Night Football

Super Bowl LVI tonight doesn’t just mark the end of the 2021 NFL season. It also marks the end of sideline reporter Michele Tafoya’s run on Sunday Night Football. Tafoya, who has been at NBC since 2011, announced back in January that the Super Bowl will be the final game she works with the network. This came after the New York Post reported in December that she would not be returning to Sunday Night Football.
NFL
AOL Corp

Super Bowl: Al Michaels introduces Cris Collinsworth for 'final time,' fuels speculation about future

Is Sunday's Super Bowl the final time we'll see Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth in a broadcast booth together?. It sure sounds like it from Michaels' pregame introduction. The veteran play-by-play man introduced his longtime broadcast partner for "one final time" to start NBC's coverage of the Super Bowl on Sunday, adding fuel to the speculation that he'll leave the network this offseason.
NFL
ComicBook

The Rock Kicks off Super Bowl 2022 With Pre-Game Speech

Can you smell what The Rock is kicking? Dwayne Johnson will kick off Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals with "Super Gold Sunday" on NBC, an opening tease honoring an "unprecedented day in sports media history": the airing of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13. The Black Adam star has hyped up his "electrifying" appearance during Sunday's Big Game, where Johnson will narrate the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Johnson will then step onto the gridiron for a pre-kickoff speech from the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
CNET

How to watch the Super Bowl today: Kickoff time, halftime show, where to watch or stream

It's finally Super Bowl Sunday, 2022 edition. The biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl LVI will be played today, Feb. 13 at the massive, ultra-modern SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This year's NFL title game will feature the NFC-champion Rams against the AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals. The schedule calls for a start time of 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET) live on NBC and Peacock.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
Fortune

How to watch Super Bowl LVI live online for free—without cable

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After what can only be described as the most exciting collection of post-season games in NFL history, it all comes down to this. Should the Bengals win,...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Super Bowl live stream: How to watch NBC’s broadcast of Rams-Bengals

The NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams face the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the 2021 NFL season: Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.
NFL
FanSided

Is a new episode of The Equalizer on tonight? (February 6)

It has been far too long since we’ve seen new episodes of The Equalizer. What’s going on with the schedule right now? Is a new episode on tonight, Sunday, Feb. 6?. Can you believe that Jan. 9 was the last time we had a new episode of Queen Latifah’s series? This break has gone on long enough, but we have some bad news. It’s still not over.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
TV SHOWS

