STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 61-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday. Labin Guillot, 61, a resident of Nicholas Avenue in Port Richmond, was last seen at her home on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at around 1:40 a.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. She was reported missing on Sunday.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO