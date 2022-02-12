ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

What protests in Ottawa are like as Canadian police try to end border blockade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters have been taking over Canada's capital city of Ottawa over the...

Marian Lucas
2d ago

They want a confrontation with RCMP. Don't give them what they want Once shelves are empty of goods gas lines form .Oil natural gas propane isn't being delivered. Once factories shut down People will turn on them

The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
Reuters

Canada police seen getting tough as trucker protests continue

OTTAWA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - As the protest against the Canadian government’s health measures and vaccine mandates entered an eleventh day on Monday, police have threatened to clamp down after facing criticism for lack of action that has crippled the national capital. The "Freedom Convoy" consisting largely of truckers...
AFP

Canada province lifts all Covid restrictions amid protests

Canada's Saskatchewan province announced Tuesday the lifting of all Covid restrictions including wearing of masks and proof of vaccination for indoor dining -- as truckers continued occupying Ottawa with similar demands. Moe, who contracted Covid last month, has endorsed a convoy of truckers that converged on Ottawa to call for an end to vaccine mandates for travel between Canada and the United States.
The Independent

Canada protests: Truckers agree to open one lane of Ambassador Bridge as Ontario declares state of emergency

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
The Independent

Justin Trudeau and family move to secret location as Canada trucker protests spark security fears, report says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in Ottawa for a secret location, the CBC reports, amid security concerns as thousands pour into the Canadian capital on Saturday in trucker convoys to protest vaccine mandates.The PM’s office has said it will not comment on Mr Trudeau’s location for security reasons. The Canadian Parliament’s Sergeant-at-Arms has warned that demonstrators could show up at the homes of officials, something Mr Trudeau knows well.In 2020, a Canadian Armed Forces member carrying a gun rammed his vehicle into the gates of Rideau Hall, where the Trudeaus live, hoping...
Anchorage Daily News

Trudeau says raucous ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucker protest ‘has to stop’ as Canadian court says no more honking

TORONTO - The busiest crossing on the U.S.-Canada border was obstructed on Tuesday morning as demonstrations against vaccine mandates and other coronavirus public health measures that have paralyzed Canada’s capital spread to a crucial trade artery. The Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday that the Ambassador Bridge, which links...
AFP

Canada protests against Covid measures set to ramp up

A week-long occupation of Canada's capital by truckers opposed to vaccine mandates was set to ramp up Saturday with thousands of demonstrators expected to pile into Ottawa while other cities also braced for protests. The number of protesters in Ottawa had peaked at several thousand last Saturday, according to officials, before dwindling to a few hundred by midweek.
BBC

Canada trucker protest: What powers will Emergencies Act give Trudeau?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the never-used Emergencies Act to give his government enhanced authority in response to the anti-vaccine mandate protests and blockades gripping Canada. The law will grant Mr Trudeau's government extraordinary powers for 30 days - including the power to prohibit public assembly, travel and the...
Axios

Vaccine mandate protesters block main border crossing in Manitoba

People protesting vaccine mandates in Canada blocked the main U.S.-Canada border crossing in Manitoba on Thursday with a number of vehicles and farm equipment, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the province said. Why it matters: Three ports of entry between the two countries have now been either temporarily closed...
